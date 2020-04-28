Students sue UC and CSU systems, demand refunds amid COVID-19 campus closures

Students filed class-action lawsuits against the University of California and California State University systems Monday, demanding refunds of student fees in light of campus closures.

The students are suing for a reduction of on-campus services because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will not sue for the cost of tuition or housing.

“University of California’s decision to transition to online classes and to instruct students to leave campus were responsible decisions to make, but it is unfair and unlawful for University of California to retain fees and costs and to pass the losses on to the students and/or their families,” the lawsuit states.

The suit was filed on behalf of Claire Brandmeyer, a UC Davis student who left campus in mid-March.

The students are suing for refunds of student fees such as the $1,128 UC-wide Student Services Fee paid by UC students, as well as other campus-specific fees.

UC officials said in late April the University would not refund student fees or tuition, stating the University saw increased costs in many areas because of the pandemic, particularly for technology to support remote instruction.

Since UCLA’s announcement to move instruction online in early March, it has shut down campus facilities such as UCLA Recreation, libraries and athletic events.

UCLA also moved summer session A, New Student Orientation and Bruin Day festivities online because of the pandemic.

The administration has not decided whether to host fall quarter online, but have begun initial discussions mulling it over.