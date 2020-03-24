UCLA moves Bruin Day online because of COVID-19 outbreak

Admitted students will have to experience UCLA through a series of online events in lieu of Bruin Day because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The university is working on building a months-long plan to engage admitted freshmen and transfer students online, UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez said in an emailed statement.

The online events, which include webinars, chats, Instagram Lives, phone calls and print media, will cover the content that students would typically experience at Bruin Day, Vazquez added.

“We are still in the process of formulating some of the plans with our campus partners, and we will share those with our admitted students over the next several weeks,” Vazquez said.

The outbreak of COVID-19, which first emerged in December, has forced UCLA to suspend all nonessential campus events for spring quarter. The university announced March 13 it would be moving classes online for the entirety of spring quarter.

Three members of the UCLA community have tested positive for the coronavirus – two staff members and one student.

Eleven people have died from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which currently has over 660 cases. California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Californians to “stay at home” Thursday and banned all public gatherings to prevent the spread of the disease.