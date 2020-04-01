Wednesday, April 1

BREAKING:

UCLA moves summer session A online, extending remote instruction through Aug. 28

By


Posted:
April 1, 2020
7:28 pm

Campus, News


Summer session A, which runs from June 22 to Aug. 28, will be taught remotely. It has not yet been decided whether summer session C will be taught online as well. (Daily Bruin file photo)

 Share

 Tweet

Summer session A will also be taught remotely, university officials announced Wednesday.

Session A, which is scheduled from June 22 to Aug. 28, includes nine- and 10-week summer intensive classes. Classes that require fieldwork or specialized equipment will need to modify their syllabuses, said Emily Carter, executive vice chancellor and provost, and Patricia Turner, vice provost and dean of undergraduate education, in an emailed statement to students.

The university has not yet decided whether to extend remote instruction to summer session C, which starts Aug. 3 and ends Sept. 11. However, the statement asked faculty members to start planning for such a decision.

University officials did not return a comment in time for this article.

The extension comes as two additional students living in off-campus, non-university housing tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UCLA community to nine. Both students have not been on campus for more than two weeks, making it unlikely they were infected at UCLA.

Follow all of our coronavirus coverage here
Jintak Han |
Senior staff photojournalist & news reporter

Jintak Han is a senior staff photojournalist and news reporter. He photographs anything that catches his eye and writes for the City & Crime beat. He previously served as the 2016-2017 Assistant Photo editor.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2020 the Daily Bruin