UCLA moves summer session A online, extending remote instruction through Aug. 28

Summer session A will also be taught remotely, university officials announced Wednesday.

Session A, which is scheduled from June 22 to Aug. 28, includes nine- and 10-week summer intensive classes. Classes that require fieldwork or specialized equipment will need to modify their syllabuses, said Emily Carter, executive vice chancellor and provost, and Patricia Turner, vice provost and dean of undergraduate education, in an emailed statement to students.

The university has not yet decided whether to extend remote instruction to summer session C, which starts Aug. 3 and ends Sept. 11. However, the statement asked faculty members to start planning for such a decision.

University officials did not return a comment in time for this article.

The extension comes as two additional students living in off-campus, non-university housing tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UCLA community to nine. Both students have not been on campus for more than two weeks, making it unlikely they were infected at UCLA.