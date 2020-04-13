All Summer 2020 UCLA orientation programs to be held online

All UCLA orientation programs will be held online this summer in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

UCLA New Student & Transition Programs announced Monday that New Student Orientation, New Parent & Family Orientation and the College Summer Institute will be conducted remotely.

For many incoming students, New Student Orientation is their first experience with UCLA outside of Bruin Day, which was already conducted virtually.

Students will still have a New Student Advisor who will guide them through their orientation session, receive academic advising and enroll in fall quarter classes.

Other UCLA summer programs, such as summer session A, have also moved online. UCLA officials have not yet announced a decision about summer session C.

There are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UCLA community – nine students and eight staff.Los Angeles County currently has 9,420 cases and 320 coronavirus-related deaths. County officials announced Friday that they would be extending the “safer at home” order, which banned public gatherings and closed nonessential businesses, to May 15.