Sunday, March 15

BREAKING:

UCLA Recreation facilities to close indefinitely over COVID-19 concerns

By


Posted:
March 15, 2020
6:58 pm

Campus, News


(Daily Bruin file photo)

 Share

 Tweet

All UCLA Recreation facilities will close until further notice starting Monday in order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, said Erinn McMahan, executive director of UCLA recreation, in a Sunday email.

Those who have personal items in a locker in the John Wooden Center, Sunset Canyon Recreation Center, North Pool, Student Activities Center and Kinross Recreation Center can collect their belongings Monday and Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Lockers will not be cleared and belongings will remain secure for those who cannot immediately retrieve their belongings.

The email did not state what the current status of student memberships or program registration is. However, McMahan said UCLA Recreation appreciates students’ patience while the department develops the resources to process the membership and registration requests.

UCLA announced Friday it will move all classes online wherever possible through spring quarter. Since then, other campus entities and programs have shut down, including athletic team practices, the Hammer Museum and the Fowler Museum.

However, the campus itself remains open, including on-campus housing and facilities such as restaurants, stores and libraries.

There still have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at UCLA.

Marilyn Chavez-Martinez |
Assistant News editor

Chavez-Martinez is the 2019-2020 Assistant News editor for the Campus Politics beat. She was previously a reporter for the beat. Chavez-Martinez is also a second-year English major.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2020 the Daily Bruin