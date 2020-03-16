Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 in first confirmed case at UCLA

A UCLA staff member tested positive for the new coronavirus, said Chancellor Gene Block in a Monday statement.

The individual, who works off-campus, has self-isolated at their off-campus residence and is currently receiving medical support, Block said.

“We are determining whether there are members of the UCLA community who need to be advised about their contacts with our staff member, and if so, we will activate our notification process accordingly,” Block said.

Three UCLA students in off-campus self-isolation tested negative for the disease March 6. Block himself has been in self-isolation since Friday after coming into contact with someone who carried the virus.

Concerns stemming from the coronavirus have led to closures across campus and the County of Los Angeles.

All classes at UCLA will take place online through spring quarter, with students encouraged to cancel their housing contracts and return home if possible. UCLA Recreation has closed all facilities until further notice starting Monday. All UCLA summer travel programs have been canceled as well.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered bars, theaters and nightclubs across the city to close following a Sunday night executive order, prompting several Westwood establishments to switch to delivery or close entirely.

Students experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to contact the Ashe Center Infection Control Line at 310-206-6217. The Center will be open throughout spring break.