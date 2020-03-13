Friday, March 13

BREAKING:

Gene Block announces 14-day self-quarantine amid COVID-19 concerns





March 13, 2020


Campus, News, Science & Health


An asymptomatic Chancellor Gene Block will self-quarantine for 14 days after coming in contact with someone with COVID-19. (Kristie-Valerie Hoang/Daily Bruin senior staff)

Chancellor Gene Block will self-quarantine for 14 days after coming in contact with someone with COVID-19, Block announced in a tweet Friday.

The chancellor said he has no symptoms and will continue to run UCLA.

“I know others are in similar situations & I want you to know the Bruin community supports you,” Block said in the tweet.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in response to the new coronavirus Friday. 

UCLA moved classes and finals to online forums Tuesday, prompting many students to leave campus before the end of the quarter. The university has additional space for up to 500 people if necessary for isolation, said Peter Angelis, assistant vice chancellor for UCLA Housing and Hospitality Services, at an information session Monday.

 

