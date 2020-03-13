UCLA extends online instruction through end of spring quarter

This post was updated March 13 at 8:07 p.m.

Classes will be moved online for all of spring quarter, UCLA officials said.

The move is an attempt to reduce population density on campus to limit the spread of COVID-19, said Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily Carter, Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck and Student Affairs Vice Chancellor Monroe Gorden Jr. in the email.

Students are encouraged to return to their homes with their personal belongings for the rest of the academic year, the email read.

University officials will release more information in the upcoming days on how classes with specialized equipment or field work will proceed.

Students who live on campus but return home for spring quarter will be allowed to cancel their housing contracts early, and be refunded for their spring quarter housing and meal plan expenses. Students who cancel their contracts must bring their personal belongings home with them, the email stated.

Students are still allowed to remain in on-campus housing for the duration of spring quarter, and can keep their belongings with them.

All remaining study abroad programs have been canceled. UCLA has also suspended all university nonessential international and domestic travel.

The campus will continue to remain open for research and international students. Campus facilities, such as gyms and libraries, will remain open, as will stores, restaurants and the Community Programs Office Food Closet.

Likewise, the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center and Counseling and Psychological Services will remain open. On-campus jobs will continue to be available as well, with potential scheduling changes.

UCLA libraries will be operating on modified late-night schedules so that they can be cleaned. Hours for Residential Dining have changed, and the new hours for both can be found online.

F1 and J1 visas for international students will not be affected by the move online, the email read. Students receiving accommodations from the Center for Accessible Education have been informed of any changes or alternative accommodations, the email read.

UCLA is the fifth campus in the University of California system to move classes online for the rest of the year. UC Berkeley, UC Irvine, UC Santa Cruz and UC San Diego have already announced they are taking the same measure.

UCLA had previously canceled in-person classes until just April 10, two weeks into spring quarter.

Students can view updated information on the UCLA website.