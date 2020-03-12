All UCLA summer travel study programs canceled, according to UCLA email

UCLA announced Thursday that it is canceling all UCLA summer travel study, global internships and summer global cities programs due to the coronavirus.

The UCLA International Education Office said in an email to students that challenges stemming from the recent coronavirus outbreak have impacted its ability to provide a safe and quality learning environment for students.

While some of the destinations may be viable for travel by the start of the programs, IEO said there may be consequences from the measures taken to stop the spread of the disease.

“Due to the recent elevation to ‘pandemic’ status by the World Health Organization, we feel the best course of action is to suspend now in hopes of reducing financial risk to you as a student as well as to allow you time to consider alternate options for summer plans,” the email read.

While UCLA-based programs have been canceled, summer programs with the UC Education Abroad Program have not yet been canceled and are up to the discretion of UCEAP and the UC Office of the President, according to the email.

Students who were confirmed participants in the various UCLA-based programs will be receiving refunds, according to the email.

The first case of the coronavirus appeared in Wuhan, China in December, with the disease now having spread to numerous other countries, including the United States.

The County of Los Angeles now has 32 cases of COVID-19. UCLA announced Tuesday that it would be suspending in-person classes until April 10 and canceling all gatherings of over 100 people as a precaution against the disease.