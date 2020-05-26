UCEAP suspends all upcoming fall 2020 and yearlong study abroad programs

The University of California Education Abroad Program announced all fall study abroad programs are canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an email sent to students enrolled in the fall term and yearlong programs.

The cancellation includes programs scheduled for the fall 2020 term and yearlong 2020-2021 programs.

UCEAP considered a potential second wave of COVID-19 and was unsure how abroad universities would support students in the event of a second wave, according to the email.

Students will not be charged cancellation or withdrawal fees, and have the option to transfer their applications to the spring term or to reapply to the fall 2021 term, according to the email.

Plans for study abroad programs for the spring 2021 term have not been announced yet.

UCLA announced it was canceling summer travel study, global internships and summer global cities programs in an email sent in early March. UCEAP later canceled all summer study abroad programs in March.