“Safer at home” order, new measures to remain in force till May 15

Los Angeles County officials announced Friday that the “safer at home” order will extend to May 15.

The original order, which was announced March 19, banned all public gatherings and closed all nonessential businesses to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We know (the order is) effective, but we still have a ways to go in order to both protect the lives of people who live in our county and to make sure that our healthcare system remains fully able to service all who need their care,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, at the county’s daily press briefing.

The extension of the order will be accompanied by a couple of new measures, including a measure requiring LA County residents to wear face coverings in public beginning at midnight on April 15.

LA mayor Eric Garcetti announced a similar order Tuesday requiring that all Angelenos working or shopping in nonmedical essential businesses wear cloth face coverings. Garcetti’s order went into effect Friday.

Ferrer said the county is seeing a slowing in the spread of cases due to the “safer at home” order.

“Because everyone here is doing their part, because people are heeding the directives, we have in fact seen what we now can confirm is in fact the flattening of the curve,” Ferrer said.