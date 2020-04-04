Coronavirus Q&A: Testing capabilities, how Westwood is faring and life at UCLA

We know you have a lot of questions about the novel coronavirus. From questions about recovery to whether or not UCLA Hill employees would be paid, Daily Bruin staffers answered your most pressing questions. Want to ask one yourself? Submit one in the form below.

Will testing become available at UCLA? And will those be open to all UCLA students? (@issnayeon)

The City of Los Angeles can conduct about 3,500 tests a day for its 4 million residents. Testing at any testing facility in the city, including at UCLA, is currently limited only to those who have more than seven days left of a mandatory two-week quarantine after a confirmed exposure to the virus; have underlying health conditions; or are over the age of 65. Unless you’re in quarantine, you must display symptoms to be eligible for a test.

In other words: No, it’s not open to all UCLA students, and it’s not feasible to open to all UCLA students at this time. It is unknown whether UCLA tests its students and staff at a higher priority than other city and county residents.

Do we need to disinfect our groceries? (@jmacksf)

The Food and Drug Administration says the virus is not known to spread by food and food packaging. You should still wash your hands thoroughly after you return from the grocery store and make sure to clean kitchen surfaces.

Does alcohol kill Corona? [sic] (@victor.c.zhou)

Yes, alcohol can kill coronavirus in high enough concentrations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using hand sanitizers with concentrations of at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropyl alcohol. Make sure to get the right concentration, because higher concentrations of alcohol can actually evaporate before they can kill the virus. Do not use methanol, as it is toxic to humans.

Drinking alcoholic beverages, however, will not kill the coronavirus.

Does it stick to fabric? (@wednesdaayaddams)

The novel coronavirus mostly spreads through respiratory droplets, and fabrics can absorb respiratory droplets and carry the virus in those droplets. Some types of fabrics, such as polyester, may carry more germs for a longer period of time than other, more breathable, materials such as cotton. It is recommended to use detergent with bleach in it when washing your clothes.

What’s the difference between positive and negative test results? (@malicious.mike)

A positive novel coronavirus test result means you had a novel coronavirus infection at the time of testing. A negative result means you did not have the virus when you were tested. As of Thursday, the FDA has also approved a test that can determine if you have already recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

How much more is the risk/rate of infection for restaurant and grocery workers? (@emilieeee10)

There are no exact figures available, but most restaurant and grocery workers do not yet have the personal protective equipment necessary to effectively prevent contracting the virus. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that the city is planning an ordinance to provide essential service workers with necessary PPEs, which may help protect them from exposure to the virus.

How can I best take care of myself if I live alone + no family around and contract the virus? [sic] (@mor_martina)

The Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center is available to all UCLA students, regardless of their UCSHIP status. Call the Ashe Infection Control Line at (310) 206-6217 to speak to a clinician if you are experiencing symptoms of a fever or cough.

There is no known antiviral treatment or cure for COVID-19. Medication can treat individual symptoms such as fevers and cough, but not the underlying virus. Harvard Medical School recommends taking acetaminophen (i.e. Tylenol) if you’re experiencing pain or fevers, and most experts agree that NSAIDs like ibuprofen (i.e. Advil and Motrin) should be safe to take as well.

It is recommended that you stay hydrated and well-rested as your immune system fights the coronavirus. Immediately call your doctor if symptoms worsen. Do not wait for a medical emergency.

The World Health Organization recommends the following:

Isolate yourself in a well-ventilated room. Try not to move around the house. Do laundry with hot water. Regularly disinfect every surface you touch.

Wash your hands properly. You can find videos of how to wash hands online.

If you have tested positive, you should wear a mask. These do not have to be N95; you should use disposable “surgical masks.” Immediately dispose of the mask when it gets wet or dirty. Do not reuse masks. Wash your hands immediately afterwards.

We’re not doctors, so we can’t give you medical advice. We encourage you to talk to your doctor if you are not sure which medications to take.

I am in HK now wondering if I could go back to LA this summer. [sic] (@joewoong_)

The CDC has issued a global level-three travel warning and advises against all nonessential international travel.

Even if you absolutely need to return to Los Angeles, additional travel restrictions may apply.

As of Thursday, The current travel restrictions ban the entry of foreign nationals who have visited any of the following countries in the last 14 days to the United States:

China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau)

Iran

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The United Kingdom

If you have to go back to Hong Kong, you will be required to quarantine yourself for two weeks either at home or at a hotel. We do not know how the situation will develop in the coming months. It’s entirely possible that Hong Kong may ban incoming flights from the United States while you’re in Los Angeles. If this happens, you may have to ask your respective embassy for help.

U.S. citizens and permanent residents should not have issues entering the U.S. The Department of State is also coordinating repatriation efforts for American citizens stranded overseas. However, under Department of Homeland Security guidelines, American citizens, permanent residents and immediate family members must arrive at one of 13 designated airports and self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

Regardless of your nationality or destination, the CDC recommends that you should isolate yourself for two weeks after traveling internationally.

Again, although it is possible to return to LA during this pandemic, you should be avoiding all unnecessary travel, both for your sake and the sake of others. UCLA has extended remote instruction through summer session A, which ends Aug. 28. Whether summer session C will also be online is unknown.

Are UCLA Hill employees getting paid as the Hill is empty? (@starshi123)

Yes, UCLA employees working during the pandemic are paid.

The University of California announced Thursday that it will not lay off career employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A career employee is someone who works at least half the time a full-time employee would and is typically employed for at least a year.

Each full-time employee whose job has been interrupted by COVID-19 can also take up to 128 hours of paid administrative leave.

Although most students have moved out of the residential halls, some students continue to live on the Hill. UCLA Housing has begun moving remaining students to single occupancy rooms April 3 in an effort to promote social distancing. Housing authorities at other UC campuses have been moving students to singles since at least March 23, according to a UC Office of the President spokesperson.

How can we break our lease? (@starshi123)

Talk to your landlord and discuss your options first. Garcetti announced a partial rent freeze for the City of LA. Under this order, your landlords cannot raise rent if you live in a rent-stabilized unit. You can check if you live in one here: https://hcidla.lacity.org/RSO-Property-Search. Additionally, California implemented a statewide moratorium on evictions through May 31, 2020.

Where on campus/what buildings were the confirmed cases at UCLA mostly in? (Joe Bruin)

UCLA has not made this information public so far.

Impact on Westwood businesses (specifically Broxton, Enzo’s, the movie theaters, and any other beloved Westwood locations), also whether or not the UCLA Store will offer free shipping of textbooks and school supplies to its students because so far I haven’t seen anything (Kaitlyn Peterson, 4th-year English & Communications student)

Rocco’s Tavern has laid off 95% of its staff and is applying for emergency small business loans and aid from the government. The state put in place a moratorium on evictions, however, so they might not have to pay rent (which has been increasing for many buildings in the Village). But no one knows what it will be like for local businesses once the pandemic is over.

If you want to continue supporting Westwood businesses, Daily Bruin created a map of their updated hours and if they offer delivery or takeout.

In regards to the UCLA store, shipping for textbooks is free through Sunday for orders of $50 or more.

Once you get the virus can you get it again? (@suuueher)

You may have immunity for a while, but just like the flu, new strains of the coronavirus to which you may not have immunity will form over time. Luckily, SARS-CoV-2 mutates at a fraction of the rate of the flu virus, which means immunity (either natural or vaccine-induced) will likely last for a while.