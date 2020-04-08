USAC approves candidates and referenda for online spring 2020 election ballot

The Undergraduate Students Association Council approved the 2020 election ballot Tuesday, with 32 candidates running for office and two referenda.

The most contested positions this spring are general representative seats, which have nine candidates total vying for three seats. Only one candidate ran for any of the three seats last year.

There are also two candidate slates this election season: For the People and Cost-Cutting Innovations. For the People was the only slate that put forth candidates in the 2019 election and is now backing Academic Affairs Commissioner Naomi Riley for president.

Cost-Cutting Innovations is also backing a presidential candidate – current General Representative 2 Orion Smedley – as well as a general representative, a facilities commissioner, a transfer student representative and an international student representative.

The race for president saw a spike in candidates this year with five total candidates.

Both referenda on the ballot would increase student fees. One would implement a quarterly $15 fee – $9 for a summer session – for all undergraduates to supplement the existing Ackerman Student Union fee. This money would go toward space, programming and resources for historically underrepresented and marginalized groups.

The other would implement a new $0.33 per quarter undergraduate student fee to fund the purchase of school supplies and hygiene products, which would be distributed by the Good Clothes Good People redistribution center.

The 2020 election is set to proceed despite UCLA’s shift to online instruction for the spring quarter and will transition to virtual means as well. The 2020 USAC Candidate Debate will be held in cooperation with the Daily Bruin virtually April 30 from 7-9 p.m.

Voting is set to begin on May 4 and run until May 8 midday. The full list of candidates is below.

President

Aniq Chunara (Independent)

Josh Feldman (Independent)

Josuel Vasquez (Independent)

Naomi Riley (For the People)

Orion Smedley (Cost-Cutting Innovations)

Internal Vice President

Brandon Broukhim (Independent)

Emily Hong Van Luong (For the People)

External Vice President

Aidan Arasasingham (Independent)

Carl Illustrisimo (For the People)

General Representatives (There are three available spots)

Andrea Robinson (Independent)

Atharva Kulkarni (Independent)

Clare Glavin (Independent)

Elijah Wade (For the People)

Jong Hyeon Lee (Cost-Cutting Innovations)

Justin Rodriguez (For the People)

Sam Haddad (Independent)

Sophia Su (Independent)

Viktor Chanchykov (Independent)

Academic Affairs Commissioner

Breeze Velazquez (For the People)

Campus Events Commissioner

Alice Naland (Independent)

Community Service Commissioner

Jonathan Wisner (Independent)

Cultural Affairs Commissioner

Promise Ogunleye (For the People)

Facilities Commissioner

Draco Tong (Cost-Cutting Innovations)

Sachi Cooper (For the People)

Financial Supports Commissioner

Noe Garcia (Independent)

Student Wellness Commissioner

Christina Read (Independent)

Transfer Student Representative

Deven Streeton (Cost-Cutting Innovations)

Nawa Arghandiwal (Independent)

Zuleika Bravo (For the People)

International Student Representative