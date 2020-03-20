Friday, March 20

BREAKING:

UCLA extends payment deadline for spring tuition, suspends course materials fees

By


Posted:
March 20, 2020
6:29 pm

Campus, News


UCLA announced Friday it will suspend course materials fees and extend the deadline to pay spring quarter tuition and fees. However, no changes have been made to systemwide or campus-based fees. (Daily Bruin file photo)

 Share

 Tweet

UCLA has suspended course materials fees and extended the deadline to pay spring quarter tuition and fees in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

All course materials fees that are tied to particular courses will be suspended, said Gregg Goldman, vice chancellor and chief financial officer, in an email to students Friday.

The university has also extended the deadline to pay spring tuition BruinBill charges to April 10 at 5 p.m. However, there have not been any changes made to the systemwide or campus-based fees, including tuition, for spring quarter, according to the email.

The University of California Board of Regents, the governing board of the UC, makes decisions about whether to increase or decrease tuition.

The decision to suspend course materials fees and extend the deadline to pay spring quarter BruinBill charges comes after UCLA decided March 13 to move all spring quarter instruction online.

Goldman said UCLA is aware the COVID-19 outbreak may create unforeseen financial challenges, and is making these changes to help students and their families.

Several campus entities that employ students have shut down in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including campus libraries and UCLA Recreation facilities.

The UCLA community currently has three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with two staff members and one student testing positive for the disease.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered California residents to stay at home Thursday, an order that was echoed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Julia Shapero |
Assistant News editor

Shapero is an assistant News editor in the National News & Higher Education beat. She was previously a contributor for the National News & Higher Education beat. Shapero is a third-year political science student who enjoys covering national and statewide news.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2020 the Daily Bruin