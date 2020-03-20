UCLA extends payment deadline for spring tuition, suspends course materials fees

UCLA has suspended course materials fees and extended the deadline to pay spring quarter tuition and fees in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

All course materials fees that are tied to particular courses will be suspended, said Gregg Goldman, vice chancellor and chief financial officer, in an email to students Friday.

The university has also extended the deadline to pay spring tuition BruinBill charges to April 10 at 5 p.m. However, there have not been any changes made to the systemwide or campus-based fees, including tuition, for spring quarter, according to the email.

The University of California Board of Regents, the governing board of the UC, makes decisions about whether to increase or decrease tuition.

The decision to suspend course materials fees and extend the deadline to pay spring quarter BruinBill charges comes after UCLA decided March 13 to move all spring quarter instruction online.

Goldman said UCLA is aware the COVID-19 outbreak may create unforeseen financial challenges, and is making these changes to help students and their families.

Several campus entities that employ students have shut down in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including campus libraries and UCLA Recreation facilities.

The UCLA community currently has three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with two staff members and one student testing positive for the disease.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered California residents to stay at home Thursday, an order that was echoed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.