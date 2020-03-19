Gov. Newsom issues new “stay at home” order in effort to slow COVID-19 spread

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered California residents to “stay at home” unless necessary at a Thursday press conference.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek made similar orders for Los Angeles County, likewise telling residents to stay at home through at least April 19.

The governor and mayors asked that residents not leave their homes unless necessary.

“I don’t believe that the people of California need to be told through law enforcement that it’s appropriate to home isolate, protect themselves, go about the essential, essential patterns of life but do so by socially distancing themselves from others and … using their common sense,” Newsom said.

Garcetti’s order for Los Angeles, which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, is not a lockdown measure, the mayor said. Los Angeles County residents will be able to get groceries, seek medical care and take walks around the neighborhood.

The countywide order limits public gatherings to fewer than 10 people, and attendees must be able to distance themselves at least 6 feet from other attendees. All noncritical in-person business operations must also close.

Essential services such as hospitals, banks, groceries and news media will be allowed to operate through both state and county orders. Businesses that continue to operate must adhere to social distancing and hygiene guidelines, including providing customers with hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

“If we can slow the spread, we can buy days,” Garcetti said. “And when we buy those days that means that we can get ventilators. And we can get beds and kits and masks and tests, and this will save lives.”

The orders come after six Bay Area counties announced “shelter in place” orders Monday, keeping San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda county residents home until at least April 7.