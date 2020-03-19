Thursday, March 19

Another UCLA staff member tested positive for COVID-19, bringing total cases to 3

Another UCLA staff member has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of cases at the university up to three.

One other staff member and a UCLA student were confirmed Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, to have contracted the virus. Both staff members are self-isolating off-campus, and the student had been receiving care at a local hospital at the time of UCLA’s Wednesday announcement.

UCLA has taken steps to reduce campus density and slow the spread of COVID-19. It announced Friday that all spring quarter classes would be conducted online. Students are encouraged to return to their homes.

All UCLA campus and residential restaurants are only serving takeout options. Gyms and recreation centers have already closed, and UCLA libraries will shut their doors Friday.

