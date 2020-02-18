‘The Bachelor’ season 24 recap – episode 8

This post was updated Feb. 18 at 4:36 p.m.

Welcome back, Bachelor Nation, to yet another season of 30 women vying for one man’s heart. The 24th season of the franchise features Peter Weber, a Colton Underwood look-alike nicknamed Pilot Pete. Keep reading for the Daily Bruin’s recap of some of the season’s most notable controversies, heartbreaks and awkward moments, along with a drink suggestion to accompany the drama.

This drink is one to give your enemies – a flatliner shot. Pour Sambuca, then Tabasco and tequila into a shot glass. The result will reflect the sour ending and spicy drama that accompanies the surprise appearance of a scorned friend and the dissipating camaraderie between contestants.

Moving into the hometown visits, the trips followed the same narrative of quirky dates and then uneventful family meetings, all save for one visit which quickly dissolved into an argument. The episode begins peacefully enough with Peter visiting Hannah Ann in Knoxville, Tennessee, where the 23-year-old model takes him on an ax-throwing date, an homage to her dad’s work in the lumber industry. After Peter successfully hits a bullseye, he meets Hannah Ann’s family.

But Peter is met with suspicion from the woman’s father, who tells the Bachelor that he shouldn’t tell Hannah Ann that he loves her. Despite his wishes, the Bachelor does just that, and the hometown visit ends with Hannah Ann returning the sentiment when she tells Peter that she loves him.

Peter then travels with Kelsey to Iowa, where they begin the day with making their own wine – which Peter blandly names “wine.” While the pair sip their crafted beverage, Kelsey unsurprisingly tells Peter that she is in love with him. He grins widely, happy with the validation and his success in coaxing those words out of another woman.

Back at Kelsey’s house, Peter gives another toast to kick off the dinner. The pair is seen acknowledging that their relationship started on a very serious tone with obstacles they have had to overcome. But, in their eyes, it has made them a stronger couple. And while Peter gets a break from stern fathers during Kelsey’s hometown visit, he meets the strictest one yet during Madison’s date in Auburn, Alabama.

After a day of playing basketball at Madison’s alma mater, Auburn University – where Peter’s lack of athletic skill is displayed once again – the two of them head to the Prewett home. Madison’s father leads the dinner party in saying grace, foreshadowing the importance of faith in Madison’s life choices. Afterward, however, Madison’s mother drops a bombshell in revealing that Madison is saving herself for marriage, something of which she had yet to inform Peter.

During Mr. Prewett and Peter’s conversation after dinner, Madison’s father emphasizes how pure his daughter is, searching for reasons as to why Peter is worthy of her. Her father, protective and extremely cautious, remains unsatisfied by the Bachelor’s platitudes even though Madison tells her father she cares deeply for Peter.

After the tense meeting with Madison’s father, but otherwise an uneventful hometown, Peter looked ahead to meeting Victoria F.’s family in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Pilot Pete acknowledges his past arguments with Victoria F., but she manages to show him a more relaxed version of herself during their date.

In fact, she surprises Peter with a concert from Hunter Hayes, and, not unlike their last concert, an ex of the past appears to rock the boat. Peter’s ex, Marissa, conveniently attended the concert and leaves Peter with a cryptic message, warning him that Victoria F. has ruined many relationships in the past.

Clearly upset about the new information, the Bachelor asks Victoria F. for clarification of the rumor before they enter her house, and their conversation predictably escalates into an argument as she turns the tables on Peter. He shockingly leaves Virginia Beach without meeting with Victoria F.’s family after the sour interaction.

The next morning, Victoria F. shows up at Peter’s hotel room to apologize, attempting to justify her defensiveness with her fear of losing him. Peter impressively handles the conversation by keeping his composure and communicating his thoughts maturely, providing a clear indication that he is probably used to managing arguments with Victoria F. by now.

Her last-ditch effort to communicate her feelings to Peter allows her to avoid elimination again, leading Kelsey to being sent home. Peter’s three favorite women from the beginning of the season remain and are whisked off to Australia to enter the fantasy suite segment of the show. There’s certainly no doubt that only more drama will surface as Pilot Pete comes ever closer to finding his wife.

The rest of the season sets itself up to reveal whether Peter will be able to acknowledge the flaws in his relationships and make the right decision for a change.