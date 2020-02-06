‘The Bachelor’ season 24 recap – episodes 5 and 6

Welcome back, Bachelor Nation, to yet another season of 30 women vying for one man’s heart. The 24th season of the franchise features Peter Weber, a Colton Underwood look-alike nicknamed Pilot Pete. Keep reading for the Daily Bruin’s recap of some of the season’s most notable controversies, heartbreaks and awkward moments, along with a drink suggestion to accompany the drama.

Please mix yourself a Chiliguaro for this week’s double-episode feature. This Costa Rican classic will put you in the mood for the cast’s international travels while packing a punch that parallels the episodes’ drama.

Pilot Pete gets down to business in episodes five and six, pursuing promising relationships and sending multiple girls home.

The beginning of Monday’s episode proved beauty queen Alayah’s return would be short-lived. Her presence incites vocal frustration from the girls, but in the end, both Peter and Alayah decide it is not worth it for her to be subjected to the bullying, and she disappears in a black car. Yet somehow, that is only the tip of this week’s dramatic iceberg.

Once again, Peter delivers the girls a speech that acknowledges his flaws and reiterates that he is not a perfect person. The Bachelor then sends three more girls home – Kiarra, Deandra and Savannah – and all the women are relieved to be done with drama. However, the producers are sure to guarantee the peace won’t last long.

The girls’ minds are taken further off the drama when Peter announces they’ll be taking “The Bachelor” to Costa Rica. While Sydney gets a solo helicopter date with a banged-up Peter – who is stitched up after hitting his head on a golf cart – Kelsey is distraught he chose Sydney for the date.

A blushing – or maybe sunburnt – Peter hands Sydney a rose at the end of their first date followed by a two-minute make out session. The group date, a photoshoot with Cosmopolitan, follows a similar plot. Victoria F. wins the swimsuit photoshoot challenge and gets a solo shoot with Peter, which involves more making out.

During the evening portion of the group date, some women expose their feelings to Peter, whether it be of love or frustration. Hannah Ann passive aggressively tells Peter she wants a solo date and Kelsey tells him she’s falling in love, though he doesn’t return the notion. His drunken ploys to make out with the women are less sophisticated, resorting to one-liners and goofy, tipsy grins to secure a kiss.

Meanwhile, Tammy’s annoyance toward Kelsey builds and she says Kelsey drinks too much. Kelsey speaks privately with Peter about the issue and he rewards her with a rose for being proactive. The women’s frustrations toward Kelsey turn into arguments after Chris Harrison announces there will be no cocktail party.

Despite the cancelation, Tammy and Mykenna take it upon themselves to pull Peter aside to get some one-on-one time with him. In the end, Lexi and Shiann are eliminated, with Shiann leaving Peter a cryptic warning about the remaining women.

Now in Chile, Wednesday’s episode has no shortage of feuds and Peter making tough decisions – starting with Hannah Ann’s solo date. It seems like Peter got her message. After exploring the city together, Peter asks the 23-year-old about whether she is ready to get married, continuing the pattern of confrontations he has this week. By now, everyone knows Peter is a goner when it comes to tears, so Hannah Ann turns on the waterworks to secure her rose.

The next group date features the most engaging date so far this season – acting in a telenovela. The women are assigned characters for the telenovela and Mykenna plays the part of an unnoticed maid, which she finds oddly reflects her reality with Peter. However, this group date becomes Mykenna’s best when she realizes the script positions her as Peter’s, or Pedro’s, final love. Any of Mykenna’s thoughts of leaving the show seems to fly out the window.

The high spirits of the group date unfortunately do not spill over into the evening portion. Peter decides to send Victoria P. home because he does not see her becoming his wife, delivering the news to the women after an awkward goodbye hug.

But Peter recovers quickly while on his break with Victoria F., as they ride horses holding hands. The calm waters don’t last long though as Peter is soon faced with another doubtful evening date as he addresses the fact that Victoria F. has withdrawn herself and isn’t giving him the validation he needs. Yet when he confronts her about her intentions, her only answer is “I don’t know.” After a period of absence, Victoria F. returns to tell Peter she really does want to be with him, leading a cautious Peter to keep her on the show.

The next day, the girls hear an unexpected knock at their hotel room. There is a last-minute two-on-one date featuring Mykenna and Tammy. Peter’s desire to this time directly confront the drama is admirable and he listens to both women’s sides of the story. Tammy’s defensiveness and tattle-tale attitude probably resulted in Peter deciding to send her home.

Mykenna, elated from Peter’s decision, is unsuspecting when Peter shockingly, and almost disrespectfully, does not give her a rose at the ceremony along with Sydney. But at the end of the episode, Mykenna says she has realized her own worth and has fallen in even more love with herself. While it’s still early in the season, perhaps there’s a Bachelorette in the making here.

By the end of episode six, it has become even clearer that Peter stubbornly has his favorites, which may make the rest of “The Bachelor” a predictable and stale season.