To Share 2-bdrm, Top Story Beautiful Apt near UCLA. Unfurnished bdrm w/ private full bath avail. Gated garage parking. $1,300/mo Please email [email protected] for pics & details • Apartments to Share

We are seeking a marketing/reasearch intern for 3 months to assist on a transformational podcast, with work beginning as soon as the intern is available. We just got ranked #70 in France and launched 3 months ago. Intern should excel in social media, and finding innovative ways to market the product. For more information, please call: 310-866-1296 • Internships