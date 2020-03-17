UCLA student tests positive for COVID-19 in university’s 2nd confirmed case

A UCLA student tested positive for the new coronavirus, Chancellor Gene Block announced in a press release Tuesday night.

The student is being treated at a local hospital. They lived off-campus and not in university housing.

This is the first student at UCLA to have tested positive for the disease. An off-campus staff member was confirmed Monday to have contracted COVID-19 and is receiving care in self-isolation off campus.

Anybody who may have made contact with either of the two infected people will be notified by campus administration, per protocols of infectious disease response.

More cases will likely be revealed in the coming days because of the community’s increased capability to test for COVID-19, Block said in the statement.

UCLA recently moved all spring quarter classes online in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Three students went into self-isolation for the disease earlier this month, but all three tested negative. There are currently 144 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Los Angeles County and one confirmed death.