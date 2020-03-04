Biden wins 10 states on Super Tuesday, but Sanders claims biggest prize

Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont won the California Democratic primary on Super Tuesday, claiming the day’s biggest prize. But former Vice President Joe Biden took home the most overall delegates.

Sanders is backed by university labor unions including the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 and the University Professional and Technical Employees-Communications Workers of America 9119.

He visited the UCLA campus about a year ago in March 2019 in support of UPTE and AFSCME strikers before the union had successfully negotiated a contract with the University of California. Most recently, Sanders visited Downtown Los Angeles to talk about his campaign and vision for presidency.

Despite his California win, the only other states Sanders won were his home state of Vermont along with Utah and Colorado. Biden took home the other 10 states on Super Tuesday, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won American Samoa.

Bloomberg dropped out of the race Wednesday morning, endorsing Biden.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts failed to win any states, including Massachusetts.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also failed to win any states.

Biden now leads the delegate count with 566, 65 more than Sanders. While both men have cracked the 500-delegate mark, Warren and Gabbard have yet to reach triple digits.

The next round of primaries will be Tuesday, March 10. The four remaining Democrats will vie for six states: Idaho, Washington, Mississippi, Michigan, Missouri and North Dakota.