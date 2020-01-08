‘The Bachelor’ season 24 review – episode 1

Welcome back, Bachelor Nation, to yet another season of 30 women vying for one man’s heart. The 24th season of the franchise features Peter Weber, a Colton Underwood look-alike nicknamed Pilot Pete. Keep reading for the Daily Bruin’s recap of some of the season’s most notable controversies, heartbreaks and awkward moments along with a drink suggestion to accompany the drama.

This episode pairs well with a martini. An easy way to simulate sophistication and class, while strong enough to drown out some of the episode’s deep awkwardness.

Exes are coming back to haunt this season of “The Bachelor.”

The three-hour season premiere aired Monday night, and Pilot Pete wore a fresh tuxedo as he greeted each competitor. Contestant introductions went as they usually do, showing off the roster of talents and occupations, ranging from foster parent recruiter to professional clothier. Nothing seemed to be amiss with the introductions – all the usual suspects were there, including the beauty queens and those with tragic backstories.

First impressions matter, and some of these girls went through impressive lengths to catch the bachelor’s attention.

This season’s most notable impressions included Jenna, a nursing student from New Lenox, Illinois, bringing a cow just for fun, Lexi, the New Yorker marketing coordinator pulling up in a red Corvette and Kennesaw, Georgia, nanny Kiarra packing herself in a suitcase. Besides these standout performances, the usual one-liners remained: bad puns, pickup lines and sexual innuendos. It’s truly impressive how Peter maintained his calm, donning a polite smile even when Victoria F. botches the most cringeworthy one-line joke.

However, courtesies last only so long on “The Bachelor.” Tensions escalated 30 minutes into the episode as many contestants chose to reference Hannah Brown, the latest bachelorette who sent Peter home after four scandalous hookups in a windmill.

In fact, before Peter met the girls at all, host Chris Harrison asked him if he was over Hannah. Peter said he wished their relationship would have ended up differently but claimed he is completely over her. His conviction was believable until the bachelorette, Hannah Brown herself, showed up in the last limo to return the wings that Peter gifted her.

The moment leaves Pilot Pete seeming baffled and confused, but he recovered quickly and the festivities, excitement, scheming and drinking officially commences.

Hannah Ann, a model from Knoxville, Tennessee, charmed Peter with a painting that she and her dad made for him. In response, Peter made his move – the first real kiss of the season, since Savannah’s kiss with him was more of an ambush.

The news of the first kiss spread like wildfire through the house, leading other girls to try their luck at making bold statements, and some succeeded. At the end of the night and after a couple aggressive “Can I steal you for a minute?”‘s, Hannah Ann won the first impression rose and 30 women were reduced to 22.

But there was barely enough time to miss those who have left as the special jumped right into the group date: flight school and an obstacle course. The niceties seemed to come to a jarring end between the contestants as well, with Kelley cheating during the race – upsetting close runner-up Tammy – to win a sunset flight date with Peter. It looks like cheaters won’t go punished during the season, though, as Kelley also wins the date rose at the end of the night.

Tammy was not the only one who felt cheated out of time with Peter. The girls on the second group date were not expecting Hannah Brown’s second appearance, or for their bachelor to spend his time comforting her. After Hannah demonstrated the day’s task of telling a sex story – she, of course, chose the windmill Peter sex story – she was visibly upset. Hannah’s reappearance, almost a cruel plot twist, didn’t seem to be temporary as she attempted to rekindle something with the pilot.

But as streaks of mascara ran down Hannah’s face, Peter dropped a bombshell question: “What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?”

And Hannah seemed to actually be considering it. The prospect doesn’t seem likely, though, as her return would probably result in a lot of girls leaving. It would also seem like self-inflicted torture for Hannah to be on a season of “The Bachelor” just to be not chosen again. But only time will tell if any of these hypothetical predictions come true.

So far, this season of “The Bachelor” promises plenty of drama, cattiness and sobbing as per usual, but Hannah’s surprise appearance added an unexpected twist, proving that exes can always come back to bite.