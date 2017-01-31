 Multimedia

Sunday, February 5

In the news:

The USAC Facilities Commission and ASUCLA added five solar umbrellas with charging stations on Kerckhoff patio Wednesday. (Miriam Bribiesca/Photo editor)

February 3, 12:25 am

Solar charging umbrellas installed on Kerckhoff patio

Students can now charge their cell phones at outdoor charging stations on Kerckhoff patio. Associated Students UCLA worked with the Undergraduate Students Association Council to have five solar umbrellas with USB ports installed Wednesday morning, said USAC Facilities Commissioner Sandra Rhee.

UCLA students gathered in front of Kerckhoff Hall on Thursday afternoon to speak out against President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration and the border wall. (Laura Uzes/Daily Bruin)

February 2, 11:40 pm

UCLA students protest against immigration ban, US-Mexico border wall

About 40 UCLA students and community members gathered in front of Kerckhoff Hall Thursday afternoon to protest recent actions by President Donald Trump. The United Arab Society, Muslim Student Association and Young Progressives Demanding Action at UCLA organized the “No Ban, No Wall // Rally and March” in response to Trump’s executive order barring Syrian refugees indefinitely and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

February 3, 4:20 pm

UCLA appoints Judith Smith as Herb Alpert School of Music’s first dean

Judith Smith, interim dean of the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music since January 2016, was named the dean of the school on Friday. UCLA's music school is the first autonomous music school in the University of California, and Smith will be its first dean as of March 1. (UCLA Newsroom)
UCLA officials appointed a founding dean for the Herb Alpert School of Music on Friday, ending the national search for the leader of the first autonomous music school in the University of California.

Wacsmash ‘Fingers’ performances tell unique stories through dance

"Semele," choreographed by Delilah Gamson Levy. (Dayoung Lee/Daily Bruin)
Electronic dance music, Mexican female warriors, neurological phenomena, the ocean and consumerism find common ground in the Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater. Undergraduates of the UCLA Department of World Arts and Cultures/Dance have been preparing since September for this year’s Wacsmash performance, titled “Fingers,” which will take place Friday and Saturday.

Campus Queries: Why does coffee keep you up?

Reel Representation: Asian-Americans gravely underrepresented in mainstream cinema

The Quad: Inclusivity and encouragement in class discussions is on the upswing

(Public domain photo by Karen Arnold via Public Domain Pictures)
In only two weeks, President Trump’s new appointments and executive orders have already sparked powerful reactions, whether or not people support his decisions. It speaks once again to the strong polarization of our nation and the ever increasing need to be informed to understand others’ varying viewpoints and how they arrive at those perspectives, in order to further substantiate – or potentially modify – our own.

Throwback Thursday: Perusing Daily Bruin’s 1957 magazine ‘The New Pacific’

The Quad: A guide to the closest campus vending machines

Fashion Friday: Week 4, Winter 2017

(Namir Khaliq/Daily Bruin)

Collecting Creatives: Daniel Miller

Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.

View the stories, videos, and graphics  »

