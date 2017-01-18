 Multimedia

Sunday, January 29

In the news:

Protesters at Los Angeles International Airport rallied against President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from entering the United States. (Jeong Park/Daily Bruin senior staff)

Protesters at Los Angeles International Airport rallied against President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from entering the United States. (Jeong Park/Daily Bruin senior staff)

News

|

January 28, 11:57 pm

UC responds to Trump’s executive order on immigration, refugees

By

University of California students and community members from seven majority-Muslim countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump should not leave the country, the University advised Saturday.

Members of Teamsters Local 2010, the union representing skilled trades, administrative and clerical workers at UCLA, asked to speak with Chancellor Gene Block on Friday afternoon. (Erin Gong/Daily Bruin)

News

|

January 27, 3:58 pm

UCLA union employees stage sit in at chancellor’s office

By

About 30 UCLA employees crowded into the waiting room of the chancellor’s office Friday afternoon asking to speak with him about their contract negotiations. Members of Teamsters Local 2010, the union representing UCLA skilled trades workers and University of California clerical and administrative workers, used their lunch break to occupy Chancellor Gene Block’s office, asking him to authorize negotiations on terms for a contract with skilled trades workers.

A&E

|

January 27, 4:25 pm

Hammer Museum releases details of expansion plan

The Hammer Museum began renovations in September 2016 after UCLA's $92.5 million purchase in 2015 allowed the museum to grow into five floors of a Wilshire Boulevard building. (Daily Bruin file photo)
By and

The Hammer Museum announced details of its upcoming expansion, which will increase exhibition space 60 percent by 2020, in a press release Thursday. The proposed renovations, spearheaded by architect Michael Maltzan, began in September 2016 with remodeling the museum’s third floor galleries.

News

|

January 27, 12:01 am

UCLA Graduate Division limits doctoral student travel funds

Some graduate students have been voicing concerns about a new travel grant program, and have brought their concerns to GSA forums. GSA President Michael Skiles said he thinks the program has been a large point of contention for graduate students. (Laura Uzes/Daily Bruin)
By

Some doctoral students are upset the Graduate Division is limiting the amount of travel funding they can obtain for research purposes. The UCLA Doctoral Student Travel Grants for Conferences, Professional Development and Off-Campus Research Program, which launched in July, allocates up to $1,000 to doctoral students participating in research, conferences or other professional networking opportunities.

A&E

|

January 26, 11:08 pm

Reel Representation: Shonda Rhimes normalizes diversity in TGIT lineup

Opinion

|

January 26, 11:09 pm

Karishma Daibee: UCLA must improve handling of sexual misconduct cases

The Quad

|

January 28, 5:36 pm

The Quad: Exploring LA’s matcha tea cafes

(Yixuan Jiang/Daily Bruin)
By

There is nothing better than a cup of freshly brewed matcha tea to warm a person up after freezing in the cold, wet winter of Los Angeles this year.

The Quad

|

January 27, 5:29 pm

The Quad: How UCLA students celebrate Lunar New Year

The Quad

|

January 26, 2:50 pm

Throwback Thursday: Tracing the origin of overcrowded classrooms at UCLA

 Multimedia

 Video

 Radio

 Photo

 Multimedia

 Video

 Radio

 Photo
(Vikram Kumar/Video contributor)

UCLA Dance Sport

(Justine Sto.Tomas/Video producer)

Ride Along with EMS: The Selection Process

Featured Classifieds

  • ENGLISH TUTOR Kind and patient Stanford graduate. Conversational and writing tutoring, for students of all ages/levels. 310-440-3118. • Tutoring Offered

    HIRING ALL TUTORS - $65/HR Guaranteed - IMMEDIATE START Sign Up Now: www.heytutor.com Students and Graduates welcome! • Tutoring Wanted

    Math/english tutor for 5th/6th graders. 3 mi from UCLA. 2 hours/day, 3 to 5 days/week, $20/hour. 3107171932 • Tutoring Wanted

    BERRI'S PIZZA! Open 10a.m. - 4a.m. DAILY. An exciting opportunity to learn customer service and restaurant skills. In search for CASHIER/BARISTAS, as well as DELIVERY DRIVERS. Located 11078 Santa Monica Blvd. Contact [email protected]Help Wanted

    Family in Beverly Hills is looking for someone to organize pictures and transferring pictures from camera to computer and music from computer to iPhone...someone with a good computer skills. Part-time job few hours a week. $14/h perfect for a student. Contact: 323.877.3325 • Help Wanted

    Lab assistant needed Assisting in a general lab maintenance for a research laboratory. 6-10 hrs/wk. $15.56/hr. Minimum 1-year commitment. Please contact [email protected]Help Wanted

    Need a part-time, flex hours computer savvy individual to help with marketing. Please email [email protected]Help Wanted

    SEEKING PART-TIME COMPUTER ASSISTANT IN BRENTWOOD. Available 2x/week (from 9a-12p). Windows 10 Proficient, Dell, MS Office, Photo editing, Apple Devices, Creative Writing Skills a plus. $16/hr. Resume: [email protected]Help Wanted

    More classifieds »

 News

Councilmember Paul Koretz, whose district includes Westwood, signed onto a proposal to ban campaign donations from real estate developers early January. (Ken Shin/Daily Bruin)

Los Angeles City Council members propose campaign reforms on donations

Los Angeles City Council members proposed a ban on campaign donations from real estate developers earlier this month.Three council members proposed the ban to the... Read more »

ASUCLA Board of Directors recap – Jan. 27

UCLA researchers discover negative impact of age on cognition in women

GSA recap – Jan. 26

 Opinion

Basic RGB

Kristina Iliopoulos: ASUCLA should collect change to donate to charity

When it’s not being used for laundry or as a campaign slogan, change can be absolutely useless.Getting something in return that you don’t want is... Read more »

Submission: USAC offices must appoint students outside of personal circles

Editorial Carton: Russian nesting egg

Editorial Cartoon: Inauguration Day

 A&E

Fourth-year neuroscience student and model Jaclyn Perry first gained confidence in modeling when she participated in FAST her sophomore year. (Kristie Hoang/Daily Bruin)

UCLA student has modeling hobby down to a science

Jaclyn Perry stopped in South Campus to make sure she had everything she needed for the day: a biochemistry lab manual, notebooks, a lab coat... Read more »

Album review: ‘Culture’

Q&A: UCLA professor talks inspiring a character in a 1980 Italian novel

Brothers plug students into music industry through sessions with artists

 Sports

With five aces against UCSB, senior middle blocker Mitch Stahl now has the second-most service aces all-time in the rally-scoring era with 104 in his career. (Hannah Ye/Daily Bruin senior staff)

No. 2 men’s volleyball notches back-to-back sweeps of No. 11 UCSB

Different day, different venue, same outcome. The No. 2 UCLA men's volleyball team (8-1, 6-0 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) defeated No. 11 UCSB (6-3, 3-3)... Read more »

Former Bruin Abigail Spears wins mixed doubles title at Australian Open

Bruins dive into deep water against Cardinal, Golden Bears

Men’s tennis looks to step up play at ITA kickoff weekend

give a man a fish

More features

Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.

View the stories, videos, and graphics  »

Sponsored Links:


Opinion Poll

The UC Student Association’s Fund the UC Campaign looks to find alternate ways to increase funding for UC schools. It focuses mainly on reforming Proposition 13, which capped total local property tax rates at 1 percent of a property’s assessed value, to create more funds. What do you think of this proposal? Submit View results without voting »

Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin