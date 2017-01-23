 Multimedia

Wednesday, February 1

Thousands of people at Los Angeles International Airport protested President Donald Trump's executive order limiting the entry of refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. (Jintak Han/Assistant Photo editor)

Thousands of people crowded into Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday to protest a recent executive order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. The crowd surrounded the arrivals gate, demanding the reversal of President Donald Trump’s order.

First-year environmental science student Chris Perez said he is looking forward to the event as his family has also experienced fears of deportation since two of his aunts are undocumented. (Eileen Lising/Daily Bruin)

Diane Guerrero was 14 when her family was taken from her. She came home from a day of high school to find her house empty, her undocumented family members having been taken by immigration services.

Bruin Plate’s salad bar may soon use produce that’s grown in a soilless garden. UCLA officials hope to add a garden to Sproul Landing’s deck to teach students about soil-free technology.

Law students and UCLA community members stood together in a large circle with heads bowed and candles in hand Monday evening. About 60 people participated in the healing space on the UCLA School of Law courtyard hosted by the Muslim Law Students Association.

January 31, 10:13 pm

Gott’s Thoughts: Men’s basketball needs to win to keep The Den full

January 31, 10:23 pm

Q&A: Alumnus brings son’s childhood obsession with space to new film

Perhaps a friend who comes to visit you wants to bring some Bruin souvenirs home, or maybe your mom is so proud of her child that she wants to hang some UCLA shirts in the house, or possibly you just want to express your Bruin pride through a collection of oversize UCLA hoodies.

January 30, 5:34 pm

The Quad: Citywide event dineL.A. relished by students on a shoestring

January 28, 5:36 pm

The Quad: Exploring LA’s matcha tea cafes

Gallery: Protest at LAX against immigration executive order

(Vikram Kumar/Video contributor)

UCLA Dance Sport

Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.

View the stories, videos, and graphics  »

