 Multimedia

Saturday, January 21
UCLA students joined hundreds of thousands of people in the Los Angeles Women’s March Saturday in support of rights for women and minorities. Buses organized by several undergraduate student government offices dropped students off at Pershing Square at around 8 a.m.
Two white men in a passing car yelled racist insults at Michaelle Burbank and her friends as they were on their way to protest President-elect Trump’s election in November.
About 250 protesters flooded the streets of Westwood after President Donald Trump took the oath of office Friday. The crowd gathered in front of Powell Library before marching down Westwood Boulevard to its intersection with Wilshire Boulevard.
Congress voted to begin the process of undoing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act last week, the 2010 law which expanded and mandated health insurance for all U.S.
In general, shouting matches are reserved for fights between moody teenagers and their parents, or between contestants on reality shows. They should not be between the leader of the free world and the press tasked with reporting on him.
Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.View the stories, videos, and graphics »