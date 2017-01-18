 Multimedia

Sunday, January 29
University of California students and community members from seven majority-Muslim countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump should not leave the country, the University advised Saturday.
About 30 UCLA employees crowded into the waiting room of the chancellor’s office Friday afternoon asking to speak with him about their contract negotiations. Members of Teamsters Local 2010, the union representing UCLA skilled trades workers and University of California clerical and administrative workers, used their lunch break to occupy Chancellor Gene Block’s office, asking him to authorize negotiations on terms for a contract with skilled trades workers.
The Hammer Museum announced details of its upcoming expansion, which will increase exhibition space 60 percent by 2020, in a press release Thursday. The proposed renovations, spearheaded by architect Michael Maltzan, began in September 2016 with remodeling the museum’s third floor galleries.
Some doctoral students are upset the Graduate Division is limiting the amount of travel funding they can obtain for research purposes. The UCLA Doctoral Student Travel Grants for Conferences, Professional Development and Off-Campus Research Program, which launched in July, allocates up to $1,000 to doctoral students participating in research, conferences or other professional networking opportunities.
There is nothing better than a cup of freshly brewed matcha tea to warm a person up after freezing in the cold, wet winter of Los Angeles this year.
Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.View the stories, videos, and graphics »