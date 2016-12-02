 Multimedia

CoryAnne Roberts landed a spot on VH1′s reinvention of “America’s Next Top Model” by posting pictures of herself on Instagram. While browsing through her Instagram, a casting director noticed Robert’s look and asked the second-year undeclared student if she was interested in auditioning for the new season.
Daily Bruin A&E spent the year reviewing films and albums to help students decide which art is worth their time and money. By the end of 2016, A&E had foregone opportunities to share thoughts on some of the year’s most popular and promising projects.
A consultant for a pharmaceutical company falsely claimed to be a UCLA professor in a paper about EpiPen pricing. The American Journal of Medicine published the paper by Leonard Fromer, a former volunteer assistant professor of family medicine, in December that advocated for adding the allergy medication EpiPen to a federal list of preventive medical services.
People stopped into Terry Valai’s office to talk about their problems so frequently that some of her co-workers joked Valai should switch out the chairs for a therapist’s couch.
For the new year, Daily Bruin A&E writers share what made their reporting experiences in 2016 so memorable. “Alum panelists discuss Asian-American representation in popular media” Olivia Mazzucato I arrived to cover the “Asian-Americans in Hollywood & Entertainment” panel, hosted by Lapu, the Coyote that Cares Theatre Company.
Bruin Family in Brentwood seeking after-school sitter for 9 and 11 year olds. Monday - Friday 2:00 – 6:30 pm - open to job share with another student. Must drive, have car and be OK with dogs. Contact Jennifer at [email protected] • Child Care Wanted
Special offer 10% off for UCLA students from Serenity Nail Lounge, a luxury salon for hands and feet. Visit Serenity Nail Lounge located at 12209 Wilshire Blvd, LA, 90025. • Campus Happenings
Room for rent with private bath. In quiet West LA neighborhood. At reduced rate of $400/month. In exchange for experienced caregiving for an elderly woman. Nursing student or physical therapist student preferred. Please call Bianca: 310-387-8281 • Room for Help
Basketball / Monday, Thursday, all ages and skills. Click link for more info: http://losangeles.craigslist.org/wst/act/5900716279.html • Recreational Activities
Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted
HOTEL FRONT DESK. Part-time 9am-1pm (times may vary). Three days/week. Small Westwood Village Hotel. [email protected] • Help Wanted
PERSONAL ASSISTANT: Physician seeks enthusiastic, resourceful, reliable help w / organizing Westwood home office, light kitchen clean - up, shopping. Degree&car required. Approx. 20 - 30 evening hours / wk, $20 / hr. Include cover letter w/background and work experience: [email protected] • Help Wanted
PREMIER TUTORING HIRING ALL TUTORS-SAME DAY INTERVIEW! *Locations:Beverly Hills-Los Angeles. *Must have transportation. *$20-$50+/per hour(DOE) http://premiertutoring.com/tutoring_jobs.php • Help Wanted
This post was updated Dec. 19 at 2:40 p.m. Faculty and graduate student parents say poor management and internal tensions at UCLA’s child care centers... Read more »
2016 wasn’t the brightest of years when it came to mental health services. It’s no secret that UCLA’s Counseling and Psychological Services has had a... Read more »
The sins of the father are often paid for by the children, and Troy Maxson is a man of many sins. Denzel Washington directs and... Read more »
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Lonzo Ball went up for the putaway dunk– an easy bucket that would’ve given No. 2 UCLA points to cushion its lead... Read more »
Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.View the stories, videos, and graphics »