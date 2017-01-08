 Multimedia

Monday, January 16
They say that fortune favors the prepared – yet, UCLA students frequently face sudden academic issues beyond their control that can easily derail their meticulously plotted-out course plans.
Freshman point guard Lonzo Ball led No. 4 UCLA men’s basketball to an 83-82 win over Utah Saturday to complete the Bruins’ first sweep of a road trip during coach Steve Alford’s tenure.
The number of students on the parking permit waitlist decreased from 813 in fall 2015 to 309 in fall 2016, despite a decrease in the number of spots reserved for students.
Student leaders from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community at UCLA will attend the first LGBTQ leadership retreat this weekend. The LGBT Campus Resource Center and the LGBTQ Leadership Council collaborated to organize the retreat, which will aim to connect students with similar interests and experiences, and increase their confidence in leadership roles.
When I went home this winter break my first thought was: I hate nostalgia. Borrowing Dennis Reynolds’ words from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” I hate nostalgia so powerfully that “the thunder of my vengeance will echo through these corridors like the gust of a thousand winds!” That’s an exaggeration, but watching this show, what struck me about the characters is that although they’re in their late 20′s or early 30′s, they all became friends in high school.
Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted
HIRING ALL TUTORS - $65/HR Guaranteed - IMMEDIATE START Sign Up Now: www.heytutor.com Students and Graduates welcome! • Tutoring Wanted
Looking for an English reading/writing tutor for second grader. female prefered. 1-2 hours evenings or night. Monday-Thursday. Near Sepulveda and Sunset. [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted
Mother's helper. Mon-Fri 2:00-8:00. Kids are 11, 15. Must have good driving record. 28 pr hr. email with questions. [email protected] • Child Care Wanted
Avada Institute looking for models any skin type, bonus free facials. Westwood village. Also: Babysitter needed for 10 year old. Please Call Irina: 949-973-2333 • Help Wanted
MODELS WANTED: Asian females needed for photo project. No experience necessary. $120-$150 cash per session. 310-200-2543 • Help Wanted
UCLA’s Title IX officer will become the first Title IX officer for the University of California system, university officials announced Thursday. In an email to... Read more »
On the first day of winter quarter, professor Gabriel Piterberg’s two history classes were canceled due to student protests against the professor. Protesters were present... Read more »
Dodd 161 is less like a UCLA classroom and more like a performance hall on Tuesday nights. But instead of being mesmerized by the voices... Read more »
UCLA women's soccer seniors Darian Jenkins and Lauren Kaskie were chosen in the first and fourth rounds, respectively, of the 2016 National Women's Soccer League... Read more »
Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.View the stories, videos, and graphics »