 Multimedia

Hundreds of people participated in a round dance, an American Indian tradition, on Weyburn Avenue and Westwood Boulevard on Tuesday night, blocking traffic in protest of the Dakota Access pipeline.
Dancers of all ages and skill levels swivel their hips to the Backstreet Boys on the upper level of the John Wooden Center, unbeknownst to students focused on their nightly workouts below.
Student groups at universities across the country that planned to host a conservative speaker have become hesitant to move forward with their events because of potential threats to student safety.
California Gov. Jerry Brown promised to defend laws protecting immigrant rights, criticized climate change denial and encouraged bipartisan cooperation in his State of the State address on Tuesday morning.
I call my parents every day. Yes, you can make fun of me, but usually if I go a day or two without talking to them, my homesickness kicks in.
Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.View the stories, videos, and graphics »