 Multimedia

January 12, 10:54 pm

William Zou: Midterm dates should be posted before enrollment begins

By

They say that fortune favors the prepared – yet, UCLA students frequently face sudden academic issues beyond their control that can easily derail their meticulously plotted-out course plans.

Freshman guard Lonzo Ball played all 40 minutes in Saturday afternoon's game and led No. 4 UCLA with 17 points in a 83-82 victory over Utah.

January 14, 5:24 pm

Men’s basketball escapes with one-point win over Utah

By

Freshman point guard Lonzo Ball led No. 4 UCLA men’s basketball to an 83-82 win over Utah Saturday to complete the Bruins’ first sweep of a road trip during coach Steve Alford’s tenure.

January 12, 11:55 pm

Shorter parking waitlist due to alternative transportation methods

By

The number of students on the parking permit waitlist decreased from 813 in fall 2015 to 309 in fall 2016, despite a decrease in the number of spots reserved for students.

January 12, 11:54 pm

Student LGBTQ leaders to attend first community leadership retreat

The LGBTQ retreat being held this weekend aims to provide LGBTQ students with social opportunities, leadership skills and more confidence in their abilities.
By

Student leaders from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community at UCLA will attend the first LGBTQ leadership retreat this weekend. The LGBT Campus Resource Center and the LGBTQ Leadership Council collaborated to organize the retreat, which will aim to connect students with similar interests and experiences, and increase their confidence in leadership roles.

January 12, 10:55 pm

Reel Representation: New ‘Star Wars’ films bring much-needed diversity to Hollywood

January 12, 10:40 pm

Letter to the Editor: UCLA basketball fans should respect opposing teams

January 15, 12:55 pm

The Quad: High school friendship can change, and that’s okay

(Creative Commons photo by Tumisu via Pixabay)
By

When I went home this winter break my first thought was: I hate nostalgia. Borrowing Dennis Reynolds’ words from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” I hate nostalgia so powerfully that “the thunder of my vengeance will echo through these corridors like the gust of a thousand winds!” That’s an exaggeration, but watching this show, what struck me about the characters is that although they’re in their late 20′s or early 30′s, they all became friends in high school.

January 13, 5:04 pm

The Quad: Keep to your healthier diet resolutions at these Westwood restaurants

January 13, 12:45 pm

The Quad: Monitoring health and stress with bullet journals

Fashion Friday: Week 1, Winter 2017


No Offense, But: 2017

UCLA Title IX officer Kathleen Salvaty accepted an offer to become the first Title IX officer for the University of California system.

UCLA’s Kathleen Salvaty named UC’s systemwide Title IX officer

UCLA’s Title IX officer will become the first Title IX officer for the University of California system, university officials announced Thursday. In an email to... Read more »

Bruin Custom Print replaces Game On! in Ackerman Union

UCLA history professor to be honored by Jewish Book Council

Photo: UCLA Anderson trade show technology shoots for the future

Members of Bruins Against Sexual Harassment and the Bruin Consent Coalition protested outside Gabriel Piterberg's class Monday morning. Piterberg has been accused of sexual harassment by two of his former students.

Submission: Piterberg’s return exposes dangerous tolerance in administration

On the first day of winter quarter, professor Gabriel Piterberg’s two history classes were canceled due to student protests against the professor. Protesters were present... Read more »

Editorial Cartoon: Don’t get me started

Editorial Cartoon: Castro ha muerto

Editorial Cartoon: 2016 Deaths

Dina LaPolt, UCLA Extension lecturer, teaches a course to help students learn how to land record deals and publish, license and copyright music in the industry.

Entertainment lawyer explores dynamic industry in music industry class

Dodd 161 is less like a UCLA classroom and more like a performance hall on Tuesday nights. But instead of being mesmerized by the voices... Read more »

Q&A: UCLA art history professor reappointed to White House committee

Creative Labs club connects design, coding in real-world projects

Second Take: ‘Charmed’ reboot to cast a spell with prequel storyline

(Austin Yu/Daily Bruin senior staff)

Women’s soccer stars Darian Jenkins, Lauren Kaskie chosen in NWSL draft

UCLA women's soccer seniors Darian Jenkins and Lauren Kaskie were chosen in the first and fourth rounds, respectively, of the 2016 National Women's Soccer League... Read more »

UCLA men’s volleyball triumphs over UCSD with dominating offense

UCLA women’s basketball defeats Oregon State 66-56

Two UCLA men’s soccer players selected in top 10 of MLS SuperDraft

Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.

View the stories, videos, and graphics  »

Opinion Poll

UCLA's child care facilities, which care for children of faculty and graduate student parents, are currently undergoing an investigation by the administration after several parents and employees complained about poor management affecting the children's wellbeing. The investigation is being undertaken by a task force created by the executive vice chancellor. What do you think about this issue? Submit View results without voting »

