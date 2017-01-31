 Multimedia

Sunday, February 5
Students can now charge their cell phones at outdoor charging stations on Kerckhoff patio. Associated Students UCLA worked with the Undergraduate Students Association Council to have five solar umbrellas with USB ports installed Wednesday morning, said USAC Facilities Commissioner Sandra Rhee.
About 40 UCLA students and community members gathered in front of Kerckhoff Hall Thursday afternoon to protest recent actions by President Donald Trump. The United Arab Society, Muslim Student Association and Young Progressives Demanding Action at UCLA organized the “No Ban, No Wall // Rally and March” in response to Trump’s executive order barring Syrian refugees indefinitely and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
UCLA officials appointed a founding dean for the Herb Alpert School of Music on Friday, ending the national search for the leader of the first autonomous music school in the University of California.
Electronic dance music, Mexican female warriors, neurological phenomena, the ocean and consumerism find common ground in the Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater. Undergraduates of the UCLA Department of World Arts and Cultures/Dance have been preparing since September for this year’s Wacsmash performance, titled “Fingers,” which will take place Friday and Saturday.
In only two weeks, President Trump’s new appointments and executive orders have already sparked powerful reactions, whether or not people support his decisions. It speaks once again to the strong polarization of our nation and the ever increasing need to be informed to understand others’ varying viewpoints and how they arrive at those perspectives, in order to further substantiate – or potentially modify – our own.
Unfurnished studio near blue bus/expo. Female grad student preferred. $900/month includes utilities, wifi, cable. Email phone number to: Kappytan@outlook.com. • Apartments for Rent
Walk to UCLA Private Room and Bath internet $800 per month 661-335-2358 Michael 310-386-7866 Joan • Room for Rent
Looking for responsible sitter to help with pick-ups and after school activities. Confident driver with clean record. Tuesdays/Thursdays 2-430pm or later. Does not need to have a car. Sherry at smckuin@gmail.com • Child Care Wanted
MERCEDES BENZ GLK 350 2013 in EXCELLENT CONDITION. FOR SALE BY ORIGINAL OWNER. CAR IS BLACK W/ AMG STYLING PACKAGE AND WHEELS. NO ACCIDENTS/ CLEAN TITLE. PLEASE INQUIRE WITH ALL OFFERS! ASK ANY QUESTIONS. EXCELLENT EXTERIOR, INTERIOR AND ENGINE. THIS IS A MUST SEE! PLEASE CALL ME WITH ANY QUESTIONS! $21,500 THANK YOU!!! CINDY 818.386.0001 CYNTHIAMARINELLI1@YAHOO.COM • Autos for Sale
Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email Rachel@Creative-Academics.Com • Tutoring Wanted
HIRING ALL TUTORS - $65/HR Guaranteed - IMMEDIATE START Sign Up Now: www.heytutor.com Students and Graduates welcome! • Tutoring Wanted
Jack Payne’s teachers often give him extra time to complete his tests because he has attention deficit disorder, also known as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.... Read more »
For students, the absence of alcohol doesn't have to mean a bad time. But for many businesses, the inability to sell beer, wine or distilled... Read more »
Jerell Rosales didn’t think twice when his friend and former teacher James Franco emailed to ask if he wanted to direct Franco's new movie.UCLA alumnus... Read more »
For the 10th time in UCLA women’s water polo’s 23-year history, the Bruins have opened up the season 7-0. The latest 13-2 win, against No.... Read more »
Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.View the stories, videos, and graphics »