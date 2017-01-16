 Multimedia

Saturday, January 21

In the news:

Hundreds of thousands of people participated in the Los Angeles Women's March Saturday. UCLA students traveled to Pershing Square to join the march and make their voices heard. (Miriam Bribiesca/Photo editor)

January 21, 3:07 pm

UCLA students protest Trump at Los Angeles Women’s March

By and

UCLA students joined hundreds of thousands of people in the Los Angeles Women’s March Saturday in support of rights for women and minorities. Buses organized by several undergraduate student government offices dropped students off at Pershing Square at around 8 a.m.

Michaelle Burbank said growing up in a predominantly white community complicated the role race played in her life. She added she faced racial discrimination growing up. (Diana Luna/Daily Bruin)

January 20, 1:30 am

Student works to combat racism in wake of Trump presidency

By

Two white men in a passing car yelled racist insults at Michaelle Burbank and her friends as they were on their way to protest President-elect Trump’s election in November.

January 20, 6:27 pm

Hundreds of students march in Westwood to protest Trump’s inauguration

A crowd of about 250 walked in the middle of Westwood Boulevard in protest of President Donald Trump. Protesters called on students to walkout of class on Inauguration Day. (Jintak Han/Assistant Photo editor)
By and

About 250 protesters flooded the streets of Westwood after President Donald Trump took the oath of office Friday. The crowd gathered in front of Powell Library before marching down Westwood Boulevard to its intersection with Wilshire Boulevard.

January 20, 1:27 am

UCLA community weighs in on impact of possible Affordable Care Act repeal

obamacare_graphic_final-01.png
By

Congress voted to begin the process of undoing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act last week, the 2010 law which expanded and mandated health insurance for all U.S.

January 20, 1:34 am

Basketball predictions: UCLA vs. Arizona

January 20, 12:14 am

USAC adds more buses to take students to Women’s March

January 20, 5:02 pm

Freeze Peach Friday: President Trump must respect, uphold First Amendment

(Valaree Catangay/Daily Bruin)
By

In general, shouting matches are reserved for fights between moody teenagers and their parents, or between contestants on reality shows. They should not be between the leader of the free world and the press tasked with reporting on him.

January 19, 4:06 pm

Throwback Thursday: Overcast on Inauguration Day, 1985 and now

January 19, 3:21 pm

The Quad: How to party on the cheap

8.web.inaug.protest.JHan.A

Gallery: UCLA students protest Trump inauguration

web.sp_.mbb_.OE_.picA_

Gallery: UCLA dominates ASU 102-80

give a man a fish

More features

Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.

View the stories, videos, and graphics  »

Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin