 Multimedia

A new study hall and eatery opened to UCLA students on the Hill on Sunday. More than 100 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Study at Hedrick.
Lilian Manansala choreographed the Disney Channel show “So Random!”, and the show’s title could also describe Manansala’s dance repertoire. The world arts and cultures alumna creates dance pieces concerning ketchup, zombies, dogs and puppets as a guest choreographer on sitcoms for the television networks Nickelodeon and Disney Channel.
Students are now able to drink beer and cocktails at a bar and tavern that opened Dec. 8 at the corner of Gayley and Weyburn avenues.
This post was updated on Jan. 9 at 1:15 a.m. Some campus committees will begin this quarter without projections for their winter accomplishments. The USAC Office of the President released a transparency report that highlighted accomplishments and plans from its campus committees.
While many people experience jet lag only after sparse international travel, for international and some out-of-state college students, jet lag is just another recurrent issue to contend with as we return to campus from winter break.
Bruin Family in Brentwood seeking after-school sitter for 9 and 11 year olds. Monday - Friday 2:00 – 6:30 pm - open to job share with another student. Must drive, have car and be OK with dogs. Contact Jennifer at [email protected] • Child Care Wanted
Special offer 10% off for UCLA students from Serenity Nail Lounge, a luxury salon for hands and feet. Visit Serenity Nail Lounge located at 12209 Wilshire Blvd, LA, 90025. • Campus Happenings
Room for rent with private bath. In quiet West LA neighborhood. At reduced rate of $400/month. In exchange for experienced caregiving for an elderly woman. Nursing student or physical therapist student preferred. Please call Bianca: 310-387-8281 • Room for Help
Basketball / Monday, Thursday, all ages and skills. Click link for more info: http://losangeles.craigslist.org/wst/act/5900716279.html • Recreational Activities
Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted
HOTEL FRONT DESK. Part-time 9am-1pm (times may vary). Three days/week. Small Westwood Village Hotel. [email protected] • Help Wanted
PERSONAL ASSISTANT: Physician seeks enthusiastic, resourceful, reliable help w / organizing Westwood home office, light kitchen clean - up, shopping. Degree&car required. Approx. 20 - 30 evening hours / wk, $20 / hr. Include cover letter w/background and work experience: [email protected] • Help Wanted
PREMIER TUTORING HIRING ALL TUTORS-SAME DAY INTERVIEW! *Locations:Beverly Hills-Los Angeles. *Must have transportation. *$20-$50+/per hour(DOE) http://premiertutoring.com/tutoring_jobs.php • Help Wanted
A few years ago, paths on campus were littered with cigarettes and the air was not as fresh. The nursing school’s new dean helped change... Read more »
Each weekday, many of UCLA’s faculty, staff and students entrust the lives of their children to UCLA Early Care and Education, expecting a safe and... Read more »
Two-year-old Benjamin Scheuer received a banjo that was constructed by his father using a cookie tin, rubber bands and a red necktie – his first... Read more »
A one-hour power outage caused by heavy rain outside of the Alaska Airlines Arena did little to impair the No. 12 Washington Huskies' offense as... Read more »
Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.View the stories, videos, and graphics »