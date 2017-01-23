 Multimedia

Thursday, January 26

People protested the Dakota Access pipeline Tuesday by blocking traffic and participating in a round dance on Weyburn Avenue and Westwood Boulevard. (Jintak Han/Assistant photo editor)

People protested the Dakota Access pipeline Tuesday by blocking traffic and participating in a round dance on Weyburn Avenue and Westwood Boulevard. (Jintak Han/Assistant photo editor)

January 24, 11:55 pm

Dakota Access pipeline protestors respond to Trump in Westwood rally

By

Hundreds of people participated in a round dance, an American Indian tradition, on Weyburn Avenue and Westwood Boulevard on Tuesday night, blocking traffic in protest of the Dakota Access pipeline.

UCLA's Dancesport Club is comprised of mostly novice dancers, whom the instructors train to perform in competitions. (Eileen Lising/Daily Bruin)

January 24, 10:06 pm

UCLA Dancesport Club members waltz into world of competitive dancing

By

Dancers of all ages and skill levels swivel their hips to the Backstreet Boys on the upper level of the John Wooden Center, unbeknownst to students focused on their nightly workouts below.

January 24, 8:47 pm

Student protests of conservative speaker events spark safety concerns

Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor for the conservative website Breitbart.com, was originally scheduled to speak at UCLA next week. (Creative Commons photo by NEXTConf via flickr)
By

Student groups at universities across the country that planned to host a conservative speaker have become hesitant to move forward with their events because of potential threats to student safety.

January 24, 7:34 pm

Gov. Jerry Brown pledges support for immigration, healthcare policies

Gov. Jerry Brown delivered his State of the State address to a joint meeting of the state legislature Tuesday. He promised to defend laws protecting immigrants, the environment and healthcare. (Daily Bruin file photo)
By

California Gov. Jerry Brown promised to defend laws protecting immigrant rights, criticized climate change denial and encouraged bipartisan cooperation in his State of the State address on Tuesday morning.

January 24, 10:06 pm

Comic Corner: Review of ‘Saga’ series

January 24, 8:25 pm

Submission: Greek life organizations should internalize, facilitate diversity

January 25, 4:53 pm

The Quad: The ins and outs of Title IX procedures

1.23.quad.titleIX.gfx.edit2.png
By

I call my parents every day. Yes, you can make fun of me, but usually if I go a day or two without talking to them, my homesickness kicks in.

January 25, 4:01 pm

The Quad: The unexpected benefits of playing music

January 24, 4:28 pm

The Quad: The activism on display at LA’s Women’s March needs to go further

11

Gallery: UCLA upset by unranked USC in 84-76 loss

(Rachel Lee/Daily Bruin)

Dorm Dining: Mixed berry crumble

Keith Fink, a lecturer in the communication studies department, said the department is not allowing him to overenroll students in his class, Communication Studies 167: "Sex, Politics and Race: Free Speech on Campus", this quarter. (Miriam Bribiesca/Photo editor)

Communication studies lecturer claims restrictions on class enrollment

Dozens of UCLA students are frustrated with their inability to enroll in a communication studies class this quarter, despite receiving a permission-to-enroll number from their... Read more »

UC Regents recap – Jan. 25

Pastor speaks on reversing negative stereotypes of former gang members

Westwood improvement association board experiences high turnover rate

Although The Study at Hedrick opened eariler this year, the new facility has done little to stem the ever-growing lines of students waiting to get food in dining halls across the Hill. (Alyssa Dorn/Daily Bruin staff)

Mariah Furtek: Dining Services must improve survey, expand as enrollment increases

If UCLA students manage to escape the "Freshman 15" it won't be because of a new workout regime – it'll be because of the long... Read more »

Editorial: UCLA must prioritize finding space to expand CAPS on campus

Abhishek Shetty: Proposed reform of Prop 13 will not guarantee funds for the UC

Submission: USAC offices must appoint students outside of personal circles

Though the crumble's presentation is hidered by the limitations of a rice cooker, it still tastes delicious. (Rachel Lee/Daily Bruin)

Dorm Dining: Mixed berry crumble, unsightly but undeniably delicious

Life on the Hill doesn’t exactly allow ample opportunity for experimentation with cooking, leading to a routine diet at the dining halls. Over the course... Read more »

Q&A: UCLA professor talks inspiring a character in a 1980 Italian novel

Going for the Grammy: UCLA jazz director works on Anderson .Paak’s nominated album ‘Malibu’

Review: The Study at Hedrick provides a variety of of culinary extravagance

Junior forward Monique Billings has notched 12 double-doubles this season as well as dropping a career-high 30 points against Oregon. On the year, Billings is averaging 18.2 points and 11 rebounds per game. (Aubrey Yeo/Daily Bruin senior staff)

Women’s basketball’s performance due to dominant offense

UCLA women’s basketball is two weeks removed from its tough weekend in Washington, where they fell to unranked Washington State.However, since returning home, the No.... Read more »

Kyla Ross brings gold talent to UCLA after quitting elite gymnastics

Men’s volleyball defeats UCSB in first game of home-and-away series

Track and field opens new season with the pieces needed to turn heads

Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.

View the stories, videos, and graphics  »

