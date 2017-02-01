 Multimedia

Friday, February 3

In the news:

UCLA students gathered in front of Kerckhoff Hall on Thursday afternoon to speak out against President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration and the border wall. (Laura Uzes/Daily Bruin)

February 2, 11:40 pm

UCLA students protest against immigration ban, US-Mexico border wall

By

About 40 UCLA students and community members gathered in front of Kerckhoff Hall Thursday afternoon to protest recent actions by President Donald Trump. The United Arab Society, Muslim Student Association and Young Progressives Demanding Action at UCLA organized the “No Ban, No Wall // Rally and March” in response to Trump’s executive order barring Syrian refugees indefinitely and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

(Jessie Hui/Daily Bruin)

February 3, 12:12 am

Student shares concern for discrimination against people with disabilities

By

Jack Payne’s teachers often give him extra time to complete his tests because he has attention deficit disorder, also known as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. “Every time I tell peers about the advantages I receive for having ADD, such as extra time (on assignments) or (being allowed to use) a computer during an exam … they tell me it’s unfair,” said Payne, a first-year international development studies student.

February 2, 11:41 pm

UCLA Health launches institute for personalized treatment

By

UCLA Health launched an institute Thursday that will work toward creating personalized treatments for patients. The Precision Health institute will work on genetic and genomic medicine initiatives, according to a letter by UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, vice chancellor for health sciences John Mazziotta and David Geffen School of Medicine dean Kelsey Martin.

February 3, 12:25 am

Solar charging umbrellas installed on Kerckhoff patio

The USAC Facilities Commission and ASUCLA added five solar umbrellas with charging stations on Kerckhoff patio Wednesday. (Miriam Bribiesca/Photo editor)
By

Students can now charge their cell phones at outdoor charging stations on Kerckhoff patio. Associated Students UCLA worked with the Undergraduate Students Association Council to have five solar umbrellas with USB ports installed Wednesday morning, said USAC Facilities Commissioner Sandra Rhee.

February 3, 2:28 am

Reel Representation: Asian-Americans gravely underrepresented in mainstream cinema

February 2, 10:14 pm

Gymnastics seeks to maximize strengths after lineup changes

February 2, 4:14 pm

Throwback Thursday: Perusing Daily Bruin’s 1957 magazine ‘The New Pacific’

"The New Pacific" featured bombastic language and a glaring amount of Ivy League collegiate influence. (Daily Bruin archives)
By

When you’re stressed about work, school or the impending abyss that is the post-graduation “real world,” some light-hearted literature helps take the edge off. Between Buzzfeed quizzes, lifestyle sites and the vast array of random but entertaining websites, there’s no shortage of ways for today’s students to unwind for an hour or two.

February 2, 4:11 pm

The Quad: A guide to the closest campus vending machines

February 1, 3:23 pm

The Quad: January 2017′s Daily Bruin Roundup

Frank-To

Fashion Friday: Week 4, Winter 2017

(Namir Khaliq/Daily Bruin)

Collecting Creatives: Daniel Miller

(Insun Park/Daily Bruin)

Campus Queries: Why does coffee keep you up?

Campus Queries is a new Q&A series in which Daily Bruin readers send in science-related questions for UCLA professors and experts to answer. Each week,... Read more »

(Daily Bruin file photo)

Pravin Visakan: Westwood’s alcohol permit process needs improvement

For students, the absence of alcohol doesn't have to mean a bad time. But for many businesses, the inability to sell beer, wine or distilled... Read more »

"Semele," choreographed by Delilah Gamson Levy. (Dayoung Lee/Daily Bruin)

Wacsmash ‘Fingers’ performances tell unique stories through dance

Electronic dance music, Mexican female warriors, neurological phenomena, the ocean and consumerism find common ground in the Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater. Undergraduates of the UCLA... Read more »

UCLA will try to stop Cal on the road this weekend primarily behind the play of junior forward Monique Billings against the Bears’ stand-out sophomore Kristine Anigwe. (Kristie-Valerie Hoang/Daily Bruin)

Women’s basketball faces Cal Bears for first time of season

All four of the women's basketball team's losses this season have come against road opponents, but the Bruins' upcoming four-game roadtrip will give it a... Read more »

give a man a fish

Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.

View the stories, videos, and graphics  »

