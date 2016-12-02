 Multimedia

In the news:

(Courtesy of Massimo Campana)

(Courtesy of Massimo Campana)

A&E

|

December 28, 2:42 pm

Q&A: Student CoryAnne Roberts launches career on ‘America’s Next Top Model’

By

CoryAnne Roberts landed a spot on VH1′s reinvention of “America’s Next Top Model” by posting pictures of herself on Instagram. While browsing through her Instagram, a casting director noticed Robert’s look and asked the second-year undeclared student if she was interested in auditioning for the new season.

The Netflix original "Stranger Things" became one of the best television shows of 2016, blending science fiction with a story of friendship. (Netflix)

A&E

|

December 30, 2:11 pm

Missed reviews of 2016: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Moana,’ ‘Joanne’

By , and

Daily Bruin A&E spent the year reviewing films and albums to help students decide which art is worth their time and money. By the end of 2016, A&E had foregone opportunities to share thoughts on some of the year’s most popular and promising projects.

News

|

December 27, 5:07 pm

Pharmaceutical consultant falsely claims UCLA affiliation in medical paper

(Creative Commons photo by Greg Friese via Flickr)
By

A consultant for a pharmaceutical company falsely claimed to be a UCLA professor in a paper about EpiPen pricing. The American Journal of Medicine published the paper by Leonard Fromer, a former volunteer assistant professor of family medicine, in December that advocated for adding the allergy medication EpiPen to a federal list of preventive medical services.

News

|

December 26, 11:08 pm

Chair assistant Terry Valai remembered for kindness, work ethic

Terry Valai, UCLA alumna in psychology and the computer science chair's assistant since 2000, died of a brain aneurysm in early December. (Courtesy of Kaoru Mulvihill)
By

People stopped into Terry Valai’s office to talk about their problems so frequently that some of her co-workers joked Valai should switch out the chairs for a therapist’s couch.

A&E

|

December 16, 3:47 pm

Movie Review: ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

Sports

|

December 21, 1:16 pm

Midfielder Jose Hernandez signs deal with Real Salt Lake, turns pro

A&E

|

December 31, 6:33 pm

Press Pass: A&E writers’ favorite experiences of 2016

The "Asian-Americans in Hollywood & Entertainment" panel in October featured actor Leonard Wu, ABC programming manager Stan Pham and YouTuber Chris Dinh. (Dayoung Lee/Daily Bruin)
By , , and

For the new year, Daily Bruin A&E writers share what made their reporting experiences in 2016 so memorable. “Alum panelists discuss Asian-American representation in popular media” Olivia Mazzucato I arrived to cover the “Asian-Americans in Hollywood & Entertainment” panel, hosted by Lapu, the Coyote that Cares Theatre Company.

The Quad

|

December 31, 1:27 pm

Quad Questions: What was the worst thing that happened in 2016?

The Quad

|

December 19, 1:56 pm

The Quad: Westwood’s poke toppings, explained

 News

The Fernald Center is one of three ECE sites where parents have been upset about poor management. (Jintak Han/Assistant Photo editor)

Parents find management issues at UCLA’s child care centers

This post was updated Dec. 19 at 2:40 p.m. Faculty and graduate student parents say poor management and internal tensions at UCLA’s child care centers... Read more »

UCLA becomes first school to receive over 100,000 freshman applications

Power outage affects Westwood businesses, residents

Applications to UC Board of Regents’ student positions open

 Opinion

SocialMediaEdi.12.4-01.png

Editorial: Student advisory board will be crucial in improving CAPS

2016 wasn’t the brightest of years when it came to mental health services. It’s no secret that UCLA’s Counseling and Psychological Services has had a... Read more »

Submission: Students should be more open with each other about academic pressures

Submission: SJP film screening does not reflect anti-Semitism

Submission: Israeli-Palestinian conflict hurts all, Bruins should model peace

 A&E

(Paramount Pictures)

Movie review: ‘Fences’

The sins of the father are often paid for by the children, and Troy Maxson is a man of many sins. Denzel Washington directs and... Read more »

Press Pass: A&E writers’ favorite experiences of 2016

‘Nocturnal Animals’ provides valuable acting experience for UCLA alumna

Q&A: Documentary producer talks skewed American media portrayal of Israel

 Sports

Freshman guard Lonzo Ball had a team-high 23 points to help No. 2 UCLA take down Oregon State on Friday evening. The Bruins’ 76 points is their lowest of the season behind late November’s win over Texas A&M, where they scored 74. (Jintak Han/assistant Photo editor)

Improved defense, freshman duo lead UCLA to 76-63 win against Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Lonzo Ball went up for the putaway dunk– an easy bucket that would’ve given No. 2 UCLA points to cushion its lead... Read more »

Women’s basketball defeats Utah 67-56 in conference opener

UCLA men’s basketball leads Oregon State 34-26 at halftime

UCLA men’s basketball suffers first season loss to Oregon in final seconds

give a man a fish

More features

Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.

View the stories, videos, and graphics  »

