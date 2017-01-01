 Multimedia

In the news:

The former Hedrick dining hall reopened as The Study at Hedrick, which is expected to provide an alternative to libraries and study lounges for students on the Hill. (Kristie Hoang/Daily Bruin)

The former Hedrick dining hall reopened as The Study at Hedrick, which is expected to provide an alternative to libraries and study lounges for students on the Hill. (Kristie Hoang/Daily Bruin)

News

|

January 8, 8:41 pm

The Study at Hedrick opens to students on the Hill

By

A new study hall and eatery opened to UCLA students on the Hill on Sunday. More than 100 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Study at Hedrick.

World arts and cultures alumna Lilian Manansala is a guest choreographer for Nickelodeon and Disney television shows, where she works with young actors. (Courtesy of Nick Holmes)

A&E

|

January 8, 8:17 pm

Alumna brings flexibility as Disney Channel choreographer

By

Lilian Manansala choreographed the Disney Channel show “So Random!”, and the show’s title could also describe Manansala’s dance repertoire. The world arts and cultures alumna creates dance pieces concerning ketchup, zombies, dogs and puppets as a guest choreographer on sitcoms for the television networks Nickelodeon and Disney Channel.

News

|

January 8, 8:46 pm

Rocco’s Tavern now open after three years of negotiations

By

Students are now able to drink beer and cocktails at a bar and tavern that opened Dec. 8 at the corner of Gayley and Weyburn avenues.

News

|

January 8, 8:47 pm

Six campus committees did not meet fall quarter, lack winter projections

The USAC Office of the President is one of fourteen offices in the undergraduate student government's council, which has meetings every Thursday. The Office of the President released a transparency report on its committees at the end of last quarter. (Laura Uzes/Daily Bruin)
By

This post was updated on Jan. 9 at 1:15 a.m. Some campus committees will begin this quarter without projections for their winter accomplishments. The USAC Office of the President released a transparency report that highlighted accomplishments and plans from its campus committees.

Opinion

|

January 8, 7:22 pm

Keshav Tadimeti: Make 2017 the year of addressing ideological divides

Sports

|

January 7, 7:08 pm

No. 2 UCLA drops road match to defending champion Ohio State

The Quad

|

January 7, 3:44 pm

The Quad: How to handle jet lag and week one simultaneously

For many out-of-state and international students, jet lag is just another part of returning to UCLA from longer breaks. (Appurva Goel/Daily Bruin)
By

While many people experience jet lag only after sparse international travel, for international and some out-of-state college students, jet lag is just another recurrent issue to contend with as we return to campus from winter break.

A&E

|

December 31, 6:33 pm

Press Pass: A&E writers’ favorite experiences of 2016

The Quad

|

December 31, 1:27 pm

Quad Questions: What was the worst thing that happened in 2016?

 Multimedia

 Video

 Radio

 Photo

 Multimedia

 Video

 Radio

 Photo

The unconventional mix of Greek life and ROTC benefits these students

icon

Out of System: Episode VII – The Final Show

Featured Classifieds

  • Bruin Family in Brentwood seeking after-school sitter for 9 and 11 year olds. Monday - Friday 2:00 – 6:30 pm - open to job share with another student. Must drive, have car and be OK with dogs. Contact Jennifer at [email protected]Child Care Wanted

    Special offer 10% off for UCLA students from Serenity Nail Lounge, a luxury salon for hands and feet. Visit Serenity Nail Lounge located at 12209 Wilshire Blvd, LA, 90025. • Campus Happenings

    Room for rent with private bath. In quiet West LA neighborhood. At reduced rate of $400/month. In exchange for experienced caregiving for an elderly woman. Nursing student or physical therapist student preferred. Please call Bianca: 310-387-8281 • Room for Help

    Basketball / Monday, Thursday, all ages and skills. Click link for more info: http://losangeles.craigslist.org/wst/act/5900716279.html • Recreational Activities

    Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected]Tutoring Wanted

    HOTEL FRONT DESK. Part-time 9am-1pm (times may vary). Three days/week. Small Westwood Village Hotel. [email protected]Help Wanted

    PERSONAL ASSISTANT: Physician seeks enthusiastic, resourceful, reliable help w / organizing Westwood home office, light kitchen clean - up, shopping. Degree&car required. Approx. 20 - 30 evening hours / wk, $20 / hr. Include cover letter w/background and work experience: [email protected]Help Wanted

    PREMIER TUTORING HIRING ALL TUTORS-SAME DAY INTERVIEW! *Locations:Beverly Hills-Los Angeles. *Must have transportation. *$20-$50+/per hour(DOE) http://premiertutoring.com/tutoring_jobs.php • Help Wanted

    More classifieds »

 News

Linda Sarna, the new dean of the UCLA School of Nursing, began her career in healthcare as an undergraduate student in nursing at UCLA and later helped ban tobacco on campus. (Esmeralda Lopez/Daily Bruin)

School of Nursing dean looks to maintain the school’s academic prestige

A few years ago, paths on campus were littered with cigarettes and the air was not as fresh. The nursing school’s new dean helped change... Read more »

UCSA recap – Jan. 7-8

UCLA becomes first school to receive over 100,000 freshman applications

Power outage affects Westwood businesses, residents

 Opinion

SocialMediaEdi-01.png

Editorial: UCLA child care center must implement changes following complaints

Each weekday, many of UCLA’s faculty, staff and students entrust the lives of their children to UCLA Early Care and Education, expecting a safe and... Read more »

Submission: Students should be more open with each other about academic pressures

Submission: SJP film screening does not reflect anti-Semitism

Submission: Israeli-Palestinian conflict hurts all, Bruins should model peace

 A&E

Benjamin Scheuer will perform his one-man autobiographical musical "The Lion" at Westwood's Geffen Playhouse. The show documents his personal journeys using seven guitars that are tuned differently to create a variety of sounds and moods. (Courtesy of Shervin Lainez)

Q&A: Benjamin Scheuer talks candid emotions of one-man musical ‘The Lion’

Two-year-old Benjamin Scheuer received a banjo that was constructed by his father using a cookie tin, rubber bands and a red necktie – his first... Read more »

Second Take: ‘Charmed’ reboot to cast a spell with prequel storyline

‘Nocturnal Animals’ provides valuable acting experience for UCLA alumna

Q&A: Documentary producer talks skewed American media portrayal of Israel

 Sports

Junior forward Monique Billings went for 10 of her team's 15 first-quarter points, but it wasn't enough to put off the Bruins' eventual 82-70 loss. (Kristie Hoang/Daily Bruin)

Women’s basketball falls to Washington, continues road losing streak

A one-hour power outage caused by heavy rain outside of the Alaska Airlines Arena did little to impair the No. 12 Washington Huskies' offense as... Read more »

UCLA swimming and diving team splashes into new year with tri-meet wins

Gymnastics scores win over Arkansas despite uneven performances

Gold medalists to lead UCLA gymnastics into 2017 season

give a man a fish

More features

Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.

View the stories, videos, and graphics  »

Sponsored Links:


Opinion Poll

UCLA's child care facilities, which care for children of faculty and graduate student parents, are currently undergoing an investigation by the administration after several parents and employees complained about poor management affecting the children's wellbeing. The investigation is being undertaken by a task force created by the executive vice chancellor. What do you think about this issue? Submit View results without voting »

Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin