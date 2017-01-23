 Multimedia

Wednesday, February 1
Thousands of people crowded into Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday to protest a recent executive order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. The crowd surrounded the arrivals gate, demanding the reversal of President Donald Trump’s order.
Diane Guerrero was 14 when her family was taken from her. She came home from a day of high school to find her house empty, her undocumented family members having been taken by immigration services.
Bruin Plate’s salad bar may soon use produce that’s grown in a soilless garden. UCLA officials hope to add a garden to Sproul Landing’s deck to teach students about soil-free technology.
Law students and UCLA community members stood together in a large circle with heads bowed and candles in hand Monday evening. About 60 people participated in the healing space on the UCLA School of Law courtyard hosted by the Muslim Law Students Association.
Perhaps a friend who comes to visit you wants to bring some Bruin souvenirs home, or maybe your mom is so proud of her child that she wants to hang some UCLA shirts in the house, or possibly you just want to express your Bruin pride through a collection of oversize UCLA hoodies.
Students will soon have increased access to free menstrual products in the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center. The Undergraduate Students Association Council and... Read more »
With midterm season fast approaching, Adderall continues to tempt students as an easy answer to academic stress. Many college students throughout the country will be... Read more »
Life on the Hill doesn’t exactly allow ample opportunity for experimentation with cooking, leading to a routine diet at the dining halls. Over the course... Read more »
Mount Tamalpais, Marin County, Caifornia – a 2,572-foot peak often considered symbolic of Eric Bryan's hometown. That’s where the vice president of the UCLA club... Read more »
Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.View the stories, videos, and graphics »