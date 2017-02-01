 Multimedia

Friday, February 3
About 40 UCLA students and community members gathered in front of Kerckhoff Hall Thursday afternoon to protest recent actions by President Donald Trump. The United Arab Society, Muslim Student Association and Young Progressives Demanding Action at UCLA organized the “No Ban, No Wall // Rally and March” in response to Trump’s executive order barring Syrian refugees indefinitely and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
Jack Payne’s teachers often give him extra time to complete his tests because he has attention deficit disorder, also known as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. “Every time I tell peers about the advantages I receive for having ADD, such as extra time (on assignments) or (being allowed to use) a computer during an exam … they tell me it’s unfair,” said Payne, a first-year international development studies student.
UCLA Health launched an institute Thursday that will work toward creating personalized treatments for patients. The Precision Health institute will work on genetic and genomic medicine initiatives, according to a letter by UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, vice chancellor for health sciences John Mazziotta and David Geffen School of Medicine dean Kelsey Martin.
Students can now charge their cell phones at outdoor charging stations on Kerckhoff patio. Associated Students UCLA worked with the Undergraduate Students Association Council to have five solar umbrellas with USB ports installed Wednesday morning, said USAC Facilities Commissioner Sandra Rhee.
When you’re stressed about work, school or the impending abyss that is the post-graduation “real world,” some light-hearted literature helps take the edge off. Between Buzzfeed quizzes, lifestyle sites and the vast array of random but entertaining websites, there’s no shortage of ways for today’s students to unwind for an hour or two.
Unfurnished studio near blue bus/expo. Female grad student preferred. $900/month includes utilities, wifi, cable. Email phone number to: Kappytan@outlook.com. • Apartments for Rent
Walk to UCLA Private Room and Bath internet $800 per month 661-335-2358 Michael 310-386-7866 Joan • Room for Rent
Looking for responsible sitter to help with pick-ups and after school activities. Confident driver with clean record. Tuesdays/Thursdays 2-430pm or later. Does not need to have a car. Sherry at smckuin@gmail.com • Child Care Wanted
MERCEDES BENZ GLK 350 2013 in EXCELLENT CONDITION. FOR SALE BY ORIGINAL OWNER. CAR IS BLACK W/ AMG STYLING PACKAGE AND WHEELS. NO ACCIDENTS/ CLEAN TITLE. PLEASE INQUIRE WITH ALL OFFERS! ASK ANY QUESTIONS. EXCELLENT EXTERIOR, INTERIOR AND ENGINE. THIS IS A MUST SEE! PLEASE CALL ME WITH ANY QUESTIONS! $21,500 THANK YOU!!! CINDY 818.386.0001 CYNTHIAMARINELLI1@YAHOO.COM • Autos for Sale
Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email Rachel@Creative-Academics.Com • Tutoring Wanted
HIRING ALL TUTORS - $65/HR Guaranteed - IMMEDIATE START Sign Up Now: www.heytutor.com Students and Graduates welcome! • Tutoring Wanted
Campus Queries is a new Q&A series in which Daily Bruin readers send in science-related questions for UCLA professors and experts to answer. Each week,... Read more »
For students, the absence of alcohol doesn't have to mean a bad time. But for many businesses, the inability to sell beer, wine or distilled... Read more »
Electronic dance music, Mexican female warriors, neurological phenomena, the ocean and consumerism find common ground in the Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater. Undergraduates of the UCLA... Read more »
All four of the women's basketball team's losses this season have come against road opponents, but the Bruins' upcoming four-game roadtrip will give it a... Read more »
Radio reporter Jonaki Mehta, photographer Sonja Bartlett and an external translator, Ravindranath Chandran, spent nine days in Vadamanappakkam covering the progress and effectiveness of Project RISHI’s initiatives and exploring the complexities of this rural village and its residents. This project was made possible by the Bridget O’Brien Scholarship Foundation, which has funded UCLA’s student journalists for eight years to cover stories of a global reach and local impact.View the stories, videos, and graphics »