North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – May 27

Westwood Community Council Chair Steve Sann alerted the council to the significant impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the businesses of Westwood Village, urging council members to consult business owners before arguing for new policies. Many businesses in the Village have been forced to close due to lack of foot traffic in Westwood, including “legacy businesses” Stan’s Donuts and Helen’s Cycles. Flame Broiler, Victoria’s Secret and 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen have also been forced to close and may not reopen.