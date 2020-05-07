North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – May 6

The North Westwood Neighborhood Council is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to the Los Angeles City Council. Council meetings are open to the public and held monthly. The next meeting will be held virtually on June 3.
Announcements
-
Starting Friday, select businesses in Westwood will be reopened after coronavirus-related closures. Florists, toy stores, bookstores and car dealerships will offer curbside service, and golf courses and trails will be opened with enforced social distancing requirements, said Jasmine Shamolian, Westwood field deputy.
-
Westwood now has 36 coronavirus testing sites open and testing is now open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, according to Tanaz Golshan, the West Valley area representative for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Both drive-through and walk-up sites are now available for Westwood residents, Golshan said.
-
The UCLA campus will receive about $20 million to be distributed to UCLA students seeking financial assistance because of the pandemic, said Jamie Kennerk, a field representative for California State Assembly member Sydney Kamlager.
Agenda
-
The council retroactively approved the purchase of $658.94 worth of groceries from Ralphs to be distributed to stakeholders of the NWWNC experiencing homelessness in Westwood. This money was issued by NWWNC President Michael Skiles as emergency funding last month.
-
The council unanimously approved a donation of $1,000 to the Los Angeles Parks Foundation that will be used to purchase supplies for those living at the Westwood Recreation Center, which is temporarily serving as a homeless shelter.
-
The council retroactively approved the expenditure of $1,000 to the Westwood Village Improvement Association, used in April to purchase discounted meals from local Westwood restaurants and distribute for free to frontline health care workers at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. As members of the WVIA, NWWNC members Peter Clinco and Kevin Crummy recused themselves, but Josh Trifunovic, despite also being a member, did not.
-
The council requested the refund of Neighborhood Purpose Grants, which were distributed to fund community events that may have since been canceled because of COVID-19, including a free concert from the Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, a conductorless chamber orchestra, and the music festival Far Out Fest. The organizers of Far Out Fest have committed to refunding the council, but the council has yet to get in touch with the organizers of the other events, said Joey Russel, an undergraduate student member of the NWWNC.
-
The council discussed potentially asking the LA Department of Transportation to establish a “slow streets” program in Westwood for the duration of the stay-at-home order. This program would create several pedestrian-only streets to allow residents to exercise without the interference of traffic. No resolution was reached, as the council members noted that because the streets are virtually empty, the program is unnecessary.