North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – May 6

The council requested the refund of Neighborhood Purpose Grants, which were distributed to fund community events that may have since been canceled because of COVID-19, including a free concert from the Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, a conductorless chamber orchestra, and the music festival Far Out Fest. The organizers of Far Out Fest have committed to refunding the council, but the council has yet to get in touch with the organizers of the other events, said Joey Russel, an undergraduate student member of the NWWNC.