UCLA to hold summer session C online, considering selective in-person instruction

May 11, 2020
Summer session C, which starts Aug. 3 and lasts until Sept. 11, will be held online. Plans for fall quarter have yet to be announced. (Daily Bruin file photo)

Summer session C will now be held online because of COVID-19, university officials announced Monday.

UCLA is also considering allowing some programs to offer in-person instruction, said Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily Carter and Vice Provost and Dean of Undergraduate Education Patricia Turner in an email to students.

Students should still plan for online instruction unless their department says otherwise, according to the email.

Summer session C starts Aug. 3 and lasts until Sept. 11. 

Summer session A was moved online in early April. Plans for fall quarter have yet to be announced.

There are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the UCLA community.

