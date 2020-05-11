Napolitano recommends suspending SAT, ACT as admissions criteria until at least 2024

University of California president Janet Napolitano recommended that the UC suspend standardized testing as an admissions requirement until 2024, according to a proposal released Monday.

Napolitano recommended that the UC make the SAT and ACT test requirement optional for admissions through the 2022 admissions cycle and fully drop standardized tests from the admissions process through 2024.

During this time, the UC would develop a new test that better aligns with the UC’s values that would be available to students at California high schools during the 2025 admissions cycle, according to Napolitano’s recommendation.

Even if the new test is not ready by 2025, the UC would not resume the use of the ACT or SAT in its admissions process for California students, if the recommendation is followed.

However, it is unclear whether the new test will be available to out-of-state and international students. In the proposal, Napolitano recommended that the UC Academic Senate work with the administration to develop an approach for these students starting in 2025.

Students would still be able to use ACT and SAT scores for scholarship consideration, admissions guarantees and course placement through 2024.

The University of California Board of Regents is set to vote on the matter May 21 at its upcoming meeting.

The UC announced in April that it would not require students applying for fall quarter to submit SAT or ACT scores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The recommendation contradicts a vote by the UC Academic Senate in April, which passed 51-0 with one abstention, in support of the UC’s continued use of standardized tests in the application process while other options are examined.

The UC was sued in December by high school students, admissions equity organizations and a Los Angeles school district for its use of standardized testing in admissions.

The groups claimed that the use of the SAT and ACT in the admissions process discriminates against underrepresented minority students and requested that the UC discontinue its use of standardized testing.