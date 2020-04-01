UC lifts testing requirements, other admissions standards in response to pandemic

Incoming UCLA students and future applicants will see some of their admissions requirements relaxed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

High school students applying to UC schools in November 2020 will not have to submit SAT or ACT scores after college entrance examinations were suspended nationwide, the UC said in a press release.

Students applying to UC schools from high school must also have completed a number of core courses by the time they graduate, known as A-G requirements. The UC will accept A-G courses taken pass/fail or credit/no credit during winter, spring or summer sessions.

The UC system will also allow transferring community college students to count all Pass/No Pass classes toward their required junior standings, removing a previous cap.

Finally, current acceptances will not be rescinded if high schools fail to send students’ final transcripts by July 1, the previous deadline.

These measures will remain in place for students applying to the UC in the future if they continue to be necessary, the press release said.

UCLA began remote teaching for all classes and exams March 11. It announced last week that it was removing the quarterly cap for Pass/No Pass classes for all UCLA students, although some departmental restrictions still apply.