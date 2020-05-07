UCLA uses CARES Act funds to offer all eligible students at least $200

UCLA will give at least $200 to students eligible for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act from federal funding.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Monroe Gorden announced the availability of financial relief Thursday in an email to students. The email did not specify whether this will also apply to UCLA Extension students.

UCLA will also give additional grants to students eligible for need-based federal financial aid, ranging from $200 to $1,850.

The university will use its private and institutional grants to make the $200 available for students who are ineligible for CARES funding, such as undocumented and international students. They can also apply for need-based financial aid from the university.

UCLA received about $36 million from the federal government through the CARES Act, $18 million of which will be used specifically for student needs.Students can begin the process to receive the award and apply for need-based financial aid on MyUCLA, which lists eligibility criteria. Students also have the option to opt out of receiving the $200 to donate it to other students in need.