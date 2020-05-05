The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. and are open to all students. Spring quarter meetings will take place virtually on Zoom; links for the meetings can be found on the Internal Vice President’s Facebook page. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.

Public Comment:

Prabhdeep Rai, a third-year history student, said there is no forum for UCLA Transportation student drivers to voice their concerns about their job. There is only one van currently available because the other van was taken off service, Rai said.

California Public Interest Research Group at UCLA is creating a grant for professors to switch to free open resource textbooks, said Joseph Matveyenko, a CALPIRG representative. CALPIRG wants to make textbooks more affordable and accessible to students, said Matveyenko, a first-year political science and Russian studies student.

Special Presentations:

Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Monroe Gorden Jr. said that two Community Programs Office committees, the Student Initiated Outreach Committee and the Campus Retention Committee, may have been in noncompliance with their statements of understanding, or SOUs, which are the committees’ governing documents. USAC has requested that the two committees, which collectively control over $2.7 million in student fees, release comprehensive budget reports. Gordon said he should be held accountable for any violations of the SOUs.

The council voted March 10 to withhold about $800,000 from the SIOC and CRC until comprehensive budget reports are presented. USAC General Representative 1 Eduardo Velazquez said that although USAC received basic budget reports, they are not detailed enough. Associate Dean of Students Debra Geller said that the council cannot divert the student fees withheld to new purposes, and it is unclear whether the council has the authority to delay the funding.