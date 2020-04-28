UCLA announces aim to offer remote instruction option for fall quarter

UCLA plans to give students the option to take classes remotely in fall quarter, even if some in-person classes are offered, university officials announced Tuesday.

The decision comes in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which may prevent some students from traveling back to campus, said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily Carter in an email to students.

Tuition and mandatory fees will remain the same, according to the email. However, UCLA is not able to guarantee housing for the 2020-2021 academic year because officials do not know how many students they can accommodate with the rapidly changing circumstances of the coronavirus.

“We remain absolutely committed to offering housing to as many students as possible, while adhering to the latest recommendations from public health officials and our commitment to the safety of our students,” the email read.

If the university cannot fulfill housing requests, they plan to offer remote learning, according to the email.

Additionally, UCLA has established a Future Planning Task Force to make recommendations about academics, student experience, research, work, housing, and events and gatherings.

The university announced April 1 that summer session A would be held online. Officials have not yet made a decision about summer session C, but will announce their plans soon, according to the email.