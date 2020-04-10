Stan’s Donuts to close after 55 years of business, citing COVID-19

Stan’s Donuts, a 55-year staple of Westwood Village, served its last doughnut Thursday.

The famous doughnut shop at the corner of Weyburn and Broxton avenues permanently closed in light of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement published by owner Stan Berman on the store’s website.

“It is with a sad heart that I inform you that I have made the decision to close my doors and (Thursday) will be the last day I will be making donuts,” Berman said. “Unfortunately COVID-19 made the decision happen sooner, but I hope that you will remember how our donuts made you smile for many years to come.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered restaurants to close March 15 and Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated nonessential businesses to close statewide March 19 to slow the spread of the virus. Restaurants are still permitted to serve food to-go or offer delivery, but the pandemic and the government response has nevertheless constrained economic activity, putting many businesses in dire circumstances.

Berman opened Stan’s Donuts as The Corner Shoppe in 1965. Located in the heart of Westwood Village and right across from the historic Fox Theater, the shop has served over 75 doughnut varieties to generations of UCLA students, locals and tourists.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee, a shop inspired by Berman’s original, opened in Chicago in 2014 and has since expanded to multiple locations. Berman tried to expand Stan’s Donuts to other locations over the years but ultimately decided to only operate his Westwood shop.