Thursday, April 9

Headliners – Akshay Anand

April 9, 2020
In the last “Headliners” concert of the academic year, third-year Akshay Anand stops by the newsroom to perform his original songs to soothe your quarantine blues.

Amy Zhang
Assistant Video Producer

Zhang is the current 2019-20 Assistant Video producer at the Daily Bruin. She was a News/Opinion video contributor in 2018-19. She is currently a second-year Neuroscience major.

MacKenzie Coffman
Video Producer

Coffman is the 2019-2020 Video producer and former Assistant Photo editor. She is a fourth-year psychology student with a film minor.

Tung Lin

