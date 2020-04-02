UC announces commitment to not lay off career employees because of COVID-19 outbreak

The University of California will not lay off career employees in response to the COVID-19 outbreak through June 30, university officials announced Thursday.

Career employees are those who work at least half the time a full-time employee would and are typically employed for at least a year. In addition to pay, health and welfare benefits will be provided to career employees, according to the press release.

“While there may still be reductions in hours, and in some cases staff, as a part of our typical student and career employee summer staffing and clinical workforce adjustments, we are committed to doing our best to keep people earning a paycheck whenever possible,” UC officials said in the statement.

The University is still deciding what its plans will be after the fiscal year ending June 30. For the time being, it plans to reduce workers’ hours as little as possible.

Over 6 million Americans across the country filed for unemployment for the first time in the last week of March, according to a United States Department of Labor report.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has mandated a statewide stay at home order and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has mandated a similar safer at home order as efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.