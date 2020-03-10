UCLA to suspend in-person classes until April 10 to limit spread of coronavirus

This post was updated March 10 at 5:02 p.m.

UCLA will be suspending all in-person classes starting Wednesday in order to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, university officials announced Tuesday.

The university will be transitioning to online learning platforms through April 10, the end of the second week of spring quarter, said Chancellor Gene Block in a statement. Additionally, Winter quarter final exams will be offered remotely, Block added.

The transition is intended to limit the spread of the disease. However, there are no confirmed cases currently at UCLA.

The university announced that three students were tested for COVID-19 last Friday, but all three tests came back negative.

UCLA is also encouraging students to start spring quarter remotely from home, but university housing will remain open, Block said.

The campus itself will remain open, including all hospitals, research laboratories and on-campus restaurants and stores, according to an Associated Students UCLA statement. ASUCLA will increase staffing to clean locations more frequently and distribute hand sanitizer throughout the stores and restaurants.

The UCLA Store is working to restock on hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies, the Ackerman Union statement read.

All UCLA home games will be spectator-free through April 10. The university is also working to cancel nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people.

The transition follows other universities across the state, including UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, USC, UC Santa Barbara and Stanford University, who have all already made the transition to online classes at least temporarily.