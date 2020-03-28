UCLA records 2 new cases of COVID-19 in community, bringing total to 7

UCLA reported its first case of COVID-19 in on-campus housing Saturday, one of two new cases in the university community.

A university staff member who lives in an on-campus apartment and a student who lives in off-campus housing not owned by the university tested positive for the novel coronavirus, UCLA announced Saturday. The two new cases bring the total to seven in the UCLA community.

The university did not disclose when the staff member and the student received their test results on its case update page. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Westwood only saw one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Most students who lived on the Hill have already moved off campus after UCLA transitioned spring quarter instruction online.

The county recorded 339 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total to 1,804. The number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care in California also more than doubled from 200 to 410, Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference Saturday.

The Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy, which arrived in LA on Friday, is expected to free up space in LA County hospitals to meet the surge in COVID-19 patients.