More than 80% of residents leave the Hill after decision to move classes online

More than 80% of students living on the Hill have moved off campus and more are expected to trickle out, said a residential life official at an undergraduate student government meeting Tuesday.

Students moved off the Hill in droves in response to UCLA’s decision to move spring quarter online. The shift to online, prompted by the spread of COVID-19 across California, came with campus officials urging students to leave on-campus housing if it was safe for them to do so. Students were also told they could seek refunds if they chose to leave the Hill early.

The university got hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, said Josh O’Connor, assistant director of leadership and involvement for Residential Life, who spoke at the Undergraduate Students Association Council special meeting Tuesday.

The Hill is in the process of refunding students, which will take a couple of weeks, O’Connor said.

Students who have left their dorms but left items in their rooms can call UCLA Housing to cancel their contract but will have to set up a way to remove items from their room.

UCLA plans to continue using on-campus housing primarily for students, including those who should be isolated, said Michael Deluca, assistant vice chancellor of student affairs.

UCLA has been working with the state and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center to provide space for patients in case the medical center reaches capacity, Deluca said. However, UCLA does not plan on providing any space on the Hill for patients from the medical center.

The UCLA Meyer & Renee Luskin Conference Center and the Guest House currently have suspended operations.