Dance Marathon 2020 canceled following COVID-19 concerns

Dance Marathon 2020 has been cancelled in response to COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the Pediatric AIDS Coalition at UCLA stated the event – which was originally scheduled to occur in Pauley Pavilion from April 18 to 19 – will no longer take place. The annual event has aimed to raise money for fighting pediatric AIDS and HIV for the past 18 years. The cancellation follows UCLA’s announcement that spring quarter classes will take place online.

PAC raised $130,000 for this year’s event prior to the cancellation, according to its statement. Last year, PAC raised $330,037.79 at the event, which featured performances from drag queen Lorelei, and artists Lostboycrow and DaniLeigh.