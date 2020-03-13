Fowler Museum and Hammer Museum to close in response to COVID-19

The Hammer Museum and the Fowler Museum at UCLA will soon close their doors.

As of Saturday, the Hammer Museum will close to the public in response to COVID-19. The museum plans on reopening based on advice from both UCLA and health officials, said senior public relations manager Nancy Lee in an emailed statement.

The Fowler plans on closing all galleries and canceling all public programs as of Sunday. This decision was based on guidance from both UCLA and Los Angeles County health officials. Both “Communication Systems in a Global Context” and “The Map and the Territory: 100 Years of Collecting at UCLA” were originally expected to open within the next month.

Previously, the Hammer Museum had gallery attendants open doors for visitors in order to lessen the number of people touching the door handles.

Updates for both museums can be found on their respective websites.