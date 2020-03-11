UCLA among 5 UC campuses to offer in-house COVID-19 testing

Five University of California medical centers will use their own tests for the coronavirus, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The five medical centers in the UC are either currently using or obtaining approvals for the tests. UCLA, UC San Francisco and UC San Diego are all currently using the tests, while UC Davis and UC Irvine are expected to begin offering the tests.

The in-house tests make the UC system one of the first health systems in the country to offer such testing, according to the Sacramento Bee.

A lack of tests across the country has impeded the United States’ ability to stop the spread of the disease, the article stated.

The 2019 novel coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan, China, in December and has since spread to over 100 other countries, including the United States.

Los Angeles County has seen 29 cases and one death, as of Wednesday. UCLA announced Friday that three students were being tested for the disease, but all three tests came back negative.

Although there are still no confirmed cases on campus, UCLA announced Tuesday that it would be moving classes online for the remainder of winter quarter and the first two weeks of spring quarter. Additionally, UCLA canceled all nonessential gatherings of over 100 people.