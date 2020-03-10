UCLA Athletics restricts all home games to ‘essential personnel’

UCLA home games will be restricted to “essential personnel” until April 10 at the earliest, UCLA Athletics said in a statement Tuesday.

The announcement follows UCLA’s decision to move classes online until April 10 in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

The athletic department designated “essential personnel” as student-athletes, coaches, team trainers, medical personnel, game officials, operational and administrative staff and credentialed media members. Student-athletes and team employees will continue to practice, compete and travel, but any athlete who is uncomfortable in participating will be excused, the statement says.

UCLA baseball, softball, gymnastics, beach volleyball, women’s water polo, men’s volleyball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and track and field are all scheduled to have home events on campus in the affected time frame. UCLA rowing was scheduled to face off against Loyola Marymount in a dual meet at Marina del Rey on Saturday, but it has since been postponed because of inclement weather in the forecast.

Any fans who pre-purchased tickets have been encouraged by UCLA Athletics to contact the Central Ticket Office with inquiries.

UCLA women’s basketball is currently projected to host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament from March 20 to 23. Should the Bruins earn a No. 4 seed or better, no fans will be allowed to attend any of the games at Pauley Pavilion, UCLA Athletics confirmed.

UCLA men’s basketball’s trip to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 tournament will continue and fans will be allowed to attend all games, the conference said in a statement Tuesday. Media access to the locker rooms before and after games has been revoked, however, following in the footsteps of the SEC, Big East, ACC and Big 12.