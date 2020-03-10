Beach volleyball to travel across town to face off against USC, Pepperdine

Beach volleyball No. 6 USC

Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Merle Norman Stadium

No TV info No. 10 Pepperdine

Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Merle Norman Stadium

No TV info

The Bruins will try to pick up a pair of wins in enemy territory.

No. 2 UCLA beach volleyball (11-2) will head across town Wednesday for matches against No. 6 USC (5-4) and No. 10 Pepperdine (2-3).

The Bruins are currently riding a four-game winning streak after defeating all of the Pac-12 teams they played at home last weekend. The wins included a 3-2 defeat of the Trojans – one that could be replicated Wednesday.

“We’re playing USC,” said sophomore Abby Van Winkle. “There is a lot of emotion in that game, just up and down on every single court”

UCLA and USC played each other a total of six times last season, with each team winning three of those matchups. The Bruins’ three losses to the Trojans were their only losses of the 2019 season and included a 1-2 record to USC at Merle Norman Stadium.

USC has already dropped four matches this season, compared to UCLA’s two on the season. However, the Trojans are undefeated at home. If the Bruins were to again lose to the Trojans while in enemy territory, they would pick up their third loss of the season with 22 matches left on the schedule. UCLA lost three matches in its entire 2019 season.

“We will go in there just hungry and wanting to win, especially since we will be at their home,” Van Winkle said. “I know they are going to come out hard, especially since they didn’t have a very good weekend. (We are) just kind of going into it strong and with our own goals in mind.”

The Bruins will also face off against the Waves on Wednesday, their first of three scheduled matches against Pepperdine this season. Last season, UCLA won all three of its matches against the Pepperdine.

The two Wednesday matches will begin at 2 p.m. against USC and 4 p.m. against Pepperdine.