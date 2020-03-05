Thursday, March 5

In the news:

Headliners – King Isis

By


Posted:
March 5, 2020
8:37 pm

Video


The life-size series of bite-size concerts welcomes Bay Area-native King Isis to the newsroom for the second installment of Headliners.

Amy Zhang |
Assistant Video Producer

Zhang is the current 2019-20 Assistant Video producer at the Daily Bruin. She was a News/Opinion video contributor in 2018-19. She is currently a second-year Neuroscience major.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2020 the Daily Bruin