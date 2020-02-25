Metro, other transit services to offer free transportation on state election day

Anyone in Los Angeles can use public transportation for free on election day.

LA Metro is offering free rides on its bus and rail network for all of March 3, according to a Metro press release. The Metro board of directors approved free rides for state and federal elections in 2018, with the goal of easing access to polls for minority and low-income voters.

“A lack of transportation should never stand between a voter and the polls,” said Eric Garcetti, LA mayor and Metro board first vice chair, in the press release. “Every vote counts in this democracy, and we have to do everything we can to help Americans exercise our most fundamental right.”

Additionally, travelers can take advantage of free rides when using the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Culver CityBus, LADOT Transit, Pasadena Transit and Long Beach Transit. Access Services, a paratransit service funded by Metro, will also offer free service on election day.

Metro’s bike-share program will also offer a free single 30-minute ride on election day. The cost reverts to the regular $1.75 per 30 minutes charge after the initial 30 minutes is used up, according to the press release.

As part of voting changes taking effect this year, LA County transitioned from polling places to universal vote centers, where any citizen in the county can vote.

Westwood will host three vote centers – one will be at UCLA in Ackerman Union, another will be at the Hammer Museum in Westwood Village and a third will be at Warner Avenue Elementary School on Holmby Avenue.

The Ackerman Union vote center opened Saturday and will remain open until March 3 in the Bruin Reception Room. The Hammer Museum will host a vote center from Feb. 29 to March 3 at the Annenberg Terrace. Lastly, the Warner Avenue Elementary School vote center will operate from Feb. 29 to March 3 in the school auditorium.

Each vote center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. prior to March 3. The vote centers will also have extended hours on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters outside of Westwood can find their nearest vote center by visiting lavote.net.