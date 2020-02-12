Sibling duo opens up to listeners in latest single ‘Electric Currents’

Scout took a page out of the sibling duo playbook to release its first single “Electric Currents.”

In keeping with family ties, the pair – Fiona Perry, a fourth-year history student and her younger brother Dylan Perry – combines their versatile music backgrounds to create an alternative, indie sound. Fiona produces all of scout’s music using Logic Pro X software on her computer. The program helps her to incorporate different instruments, such as the bass, into the band’s music, she said. Being able to jam together helped her and her brother Dylan bond as siblings, she said, as it worked to forge an open and honest relationship between them.

“It can sometimes be scary sharing your innermost, deepest thoughts,” Fiona said. “But when you do, especially with a sibling, it’s a really great growing experience, and I’ve learned so much about my brother, in triumphs and tribulations and heartbreak and love.”

These difficult experiences are reflected in scout’s music. Dylan said he wrote the lyrics of “Electric Currents” about the heartbreak one experiences when forced to say goodbye to someone important. Fiona said the song is an expression of the difficult breakup her brother was going through. Writing “Electric Currents” gave him closure, she said, and helped him move on from the situation, which is translated in the song’s slow tempo and soft background whispers.

As a testament to their honest relationship, Fiona said scout’s strong sibling bond translates to its music. The duo’s transparency with one another when crafting songs allows them to tell a story with their audience, she said. Being siblings provides a level of emotional honesty during brainstorming, which aids them in developing their narratives, she said. Dylan said that, having grown up together, he and his sister have a strong understanding of each other’s thought processes.

“We are comfortable with each other and are able to communicate our feelings without having to worry about offending the other person,” Dylan said. “And if we have different opinions, we are able to work through it easily and compromise so that we can both get what we want out of the music.”

To showcase the work they make together, the siblings utilize social media. Francesca Klepatzky, one of scout’s avid listeners, said she discovered the band on Instagram after it released its single. Klepatzky said she was drawn to scout’s sound because of the harmony between the singers’ voices. Knowing that it was scout’s first release, Klepatzky said she was impressed with the song’s quality and how it resonated emotionally.

“(The song) makes you feel relaxed and takes you back to a specific memory that you had with someone in your past,” Klepatzky said. “It makes you remember them in a good light.”

Having just recently released its single, scout is just beginning to build its fan base. The band has yet to play for a live audience; however, Dylan said scout is developing more music over the next few months and plans to release an EP this summer. Fiona often travels home on the weekends to work on recording and cutting new songs.

As up-and-coming musicians, Dylan said their goal is to create music that resonates with their listeners and speaks to them emotionally. Likewise, Fiona said they want their music to be heard and broadcast for everyone to listen to. Scout plans to market its music by playing in venues in the Los Angeles area and to continue to utilize social media as a platform to showcase its music. Fiona said scout makes music to reach people emotionally. This is seen in its upcoming single, “I Feel It All,” which details the contentious political climate, she said.

Having grown up together, Dylan and Fiona understand each other on a deeper level than most collaborators, they said. Dylan said the singers record music in the garage of their home, which their father soundproofed for them. Bonding together through making music helps to grow scout not only as musicians but also as a family, Fiona said.

“It is fun because we really sit down and talk, which is hard to do when I am away at school,” she said. ”When we are together and we are able to write, we always first sit down and talk and reconnect again.”