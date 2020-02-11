USAC approves calendar for spring 2020 elections at meeting

Undergraduate students can vote for their future student government leaders from May 4-8, student government leaders decided Tuesday night.

The Undergraduate Students Association Council, UCLA’s undergraduate student government, approved the spring election calendar, including dates for voting, campaigning periods, debates and results.

USAC manages nearly $9 million in funding per year. Every undergraduate student pays more than $1,000 in fees to USAC during at least four years at college.

A new council is sworn in every spring after weeks of campaigning. The USA Elections Board manages the election and monitors campaign regulations.

USA Elections Board chair Navi Sidhu, who submits the election code for board approval, proposed the 2020 election calendar include more on-campus campaigning time than the 2019 election, increasing the on-campus leafleting by three days. Social media campaigning is also set to increase by five days compared to last year.

Additionally, the campaign packets candidates must submit in order to run are scheduled to be due March 13, earlier than the 2019 spring election by about five days.

This election cycle: