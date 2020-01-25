UC Regents recap – Jan. 21-23

The governing board of the University of California met for its January meeting at UC San Francisco from Tuesday to Thursday. The Board of Regents discussed a potential tuition increase, campus sustainability, the UC’s goals for the upcoming decade and other UC initiatives during the meeting.

Investments Committee

Arthur Guimaraes, the UC’s chief operating officer, said the UC values diversity and promotes diverse hiring practices as an employer and as a shareholder.

Bachher also said he wants to create a real estate management company for the UC that would control $10 billion over the next five years, and is working on a course to teach UC investment practices with the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

Jagdeep Singh Bachher, the UC’s chief investment officer, said the UC’s assets grew rapidly from October 2019 to the end of the year, attributing the assets’ growth to a strong market. Bachher said 2020 is a goal building year, and added he hopes to discuss progress on their goals at future regents meetings.

Special Committee on Basic Needs

Kum-Kum Bhavnani, the UC Academic Senate chair, cautioned the committee not to make assumptions about people who live in on-campus housing and said she thinks the committee should continue to provide basic needs for on-campus housing residents.

Kiyoko Thomas, the basic needs manager at UC Berkeley, said her department connects student parents to food and childcare resources. However, Thomas added there is not enough temporary housing for parents.

Senuri Boralessa, a student at UC San Diego, was invited to speak to the committee. She said student parents struggle to feed their children and pay rent, and often have multiple jobs to get through school.

Board

The regents discussed two plans for a potential multiyear proposal to increase tuition. UC President Janet Napolitano said students should be informed as soon as possible of a potential tuition increase.

Pérez said students were right to call attention to the deficiency of notice for the tuition increase and added the regents should be as transparent as possible.

Varsha Sarveshwar, president of the UC Student Association and a student at UC Berkeley, said a tuition increase would disproportionately affect students whose parents refuse to pay their tuition, such as LGBTQ+ students, and could stifle student advocacy.

Students from various UC campuses spoke to the board during public comment about a proposed tuition increase and the board’s support for workers unions.

Demonstrators outside of the Mission Bay Conference Center protested for UC worker’s rights. During the public comment session, other protestors interrupted Regents Chair John Pérez for about one minute until they left the room.

Academic and Student Affairs Committee

The regents approved revised proposals for Professional Degree Supplemental Tuition for six professional graduate degree programs and new proposals for PDST for four other programs, including a graduate program in genetic counseling at UCLA.

Pamela Brown, the vice president of Institutional Research and Academic Planning, said the demand for highly educated workers will exceed the supply in 2030, and added she thinks the UC system should support the growth of graduate programs to meet the supply.

Regent Sherry Lansing said California has a shortage of qualified teachers who teach A-G requirements, and added she thinks the UC system should emphasize teacher recruitment.

Michael Brown, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said data has shown that rural students have less access to UC schools than urban and suburban students, and added the data helps them target resources toward communities in need.

Finance and Capital Strategies Committee

UC San Francisco Chancellor Sam Hawgood proposed two projects at UC Irvine, a center for child health and a medical office building. The committee will discuss the proposal further in March.

Peggy Arrivas, associate vice president of the UC, discussed the buildings that need to be assessed and reinforced in order to comply with seismic policy at UC campuses.

Aidan Arasasingham, government relations chair for the UC Student Association and a third-year global studies student at UCLA, said the discussion regarding the tuition increase was invaluable and added he hopes the discussion will continue in a committee setting when the proposal is taken up at another date to allow for further review.

Arasasingham also encouraged the regents to look at how UC capital strategy can be used to help reduce student homelessness.