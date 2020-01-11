Sunday, January 12
Gallery: UCLA men’s basketball loses home game against crosstown rival USC
UCLA men’s basketball blows out Stanford 91-74 in Pauley
UCLA men’s basketball rebounded from Saturday’s loss to Utah with a 91-74 win over Stanford on Thursday
Gallery: Men’s basketball blows out Detroit Mercy 106-73
UCLA took an early lead in the game and held on what resulted in a 33-point win over Detroit Mercy
Crosstown Clash: No. 3 UCLA beach volleyball takes down No. 1 USC
The Bruins defeated the Trojans 3-2 in a crosstown match that pitted two of the country’s top beach volleyball teams against each other