UCLA Fielding School of Public Health names Ronald Brookmeyer as new dean

The interim dean for the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health will assume the role effective Jan. 15.

Ronald Brookmeyer, a biostatistics professor, has served as interim dean of the School of Public Health since November 2018 and has been UCLA faculty member since 2010.

Brookmeyer said he is looking forward to trying to improve health through working with School of Public Health faculty, staff and students, in addition to colleagues and communities both inside Los Angeles and outside, according to a university press release published Wednesday.

His past work in public health has entailed predicting the magnitude of the impending HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, calling attention to the Alzheimer’s disease epidemic, and examining issues in biosecurity, disease surveillance and health challenges of aging populations.

Prior to joining UCLA in 2010, Brookmeyer was a biostatistics professor at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, where he worked as the director of an interdepartmental master of public health program. He received the Stebbins Medal from Johns Hopkins University for his contributions to educational programs.

Outside of UCLA, Brookmeyer is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine, a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a fellow of the American Statistical Association.