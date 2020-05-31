Sunday, May 31

In the news:

National Guard troops to be deployed in LA in response to protests

By , and


Posted:
May 31, 2020
1:12 am

Los Angeles, News


An LAPD officer with a nightstick holds off a protester on Beverly Boulevard on Saturday. The protester was telling police officers she was unarmed. (Jintak Han/Daily Bruin senior staff)

 Share

 Tweet

California officials are deploying the national guard to Los Angeles overnight to support local law enforcement, said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Saturday, as protests against police brutality continue across the nation.

Saturday’s protests, organized by the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles movement and BLD PWR, rallied thousands across LA to protest, following the death of George Floyd earlier this week, who died after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s death. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Garcetti’s request to use 500-700 National Guard troops to enforce peace and safety in LA on Saturday. Newsom also announced a state of emergency in LA and in LA County.

Garcetti said that he was not planning to call in the National Guard at a press conference held Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. 

This is not 1992,” Garcetti said. “We’re not gonna evoke what happened then and call in the National Guard.”

However, at around 8:30 p.m., Garcetti announced in a tweet that the California National Guard was being deployed to LA. 

Protests in LA started Friday in Downtown LA and have resulted in more than 500 arrests by early Saturday. Garcetti issued a curfew for the city of Los Angeles on Saturday starting at 8 p.m. that will last until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Garcetti joins other states – including Minnesota, New York and more – in using military enforcement to respond to protests occurring nationwide.

Marilyn Chavez-Martinez |
Assistant News editor

Chavez-Martinez is the 2019-2020 Assistant News editor for the Campus Politics beat. She was previously a reporter for the beat. Chavez-Martinez is also a second-year English major.

contact

Kari Lau
Saumya Gupta

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2020 the Daily Bruin